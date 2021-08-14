https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hawaii-attorney-files-massive-class-action-vaccine-lawsuit/

Michael Green has filed a class action lawsuit at first representing 1,200 first responders against the Governor and Mayor’s vaccine mandates, with thousands more expected to join the lawsuit.

Honolulu Fire Captain Kaimi Pelekai gives an emotional testimony about losing his job because he doesn’t want to put this experimental mRNA shot in his body.