https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hey-doc-whats-so-funny/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Florida USA 🇺🇸 This is INSANE 💥 Live on MSM, a reporter crosses to a Doctor, who discusses Children and alleged seriousness of the DELTA variant. Inexplicably she pretends to be sad but bursts in heaving laughter. They are clearly mocking you now, baiting you to RISE💥👊 pic.twitter.com/vdqwhKbF45
— 𝙇𝙏𝙍𝙉8 𝙀𝙉𝘿𝙉 (@ATLEASTDIETRYN) August 12, 2021
CBS evening news launches a Javelin missile at our intelligence.