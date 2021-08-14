https://rairfoundation.com/ireland-refuses-to-mandate-masks-in-schools-it-is-child-abuse-video/

The Irish government has declared they will not force elementary school children to wear face masks in classrooms. A March 2021 health report commissioned by their government concluded that coronavirus transmission is extremely low in schools. Furthermore, masking young children can cause physical and psychological problems and/or exacerbate already existing problems.

Tucker Carlson highlighted some of Ireland’s mask finding on his April 12, 2021, Fox News show. The news journalist declared that it is ‘child abuse’ to force young children to ‘wear moist paper burkas.’ Carlson praised Irish authorities for refusing to “blindly” follow mask advice from self-proclaimed health experts in the United States and instead commission their own scientific research.

Face masks can ‘make anxiety and breathing problems worse.’ In addition, they negatively influence ‘the development of communication and language skills, especially in very young children.

Carlson pointed out that previous research has shown that masks can contribute to high carbon dioxide levels in the body, especially in children. In addition, face masks are often a breeding ground for dangerous bacteria. He added studies have shown that face masks can even affect facial development.

The question is whether the imposition of face masks has any benefits for children. After the Irish government conducted their investigation, they concluded that there are none. “Kids in Ireland are not getting sick from COVID. They are not transmitting COVID either,” Carlson stated. So, ultimately, the Irish government, based on scientific research, refused to introduce a mask requirement.

Watch the following video clip of Tucker Carlson discussing Ireland’s choice not to mask elementary children,

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

