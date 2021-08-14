https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/14/joy-reid-likens-taliban-takeover-to-us-far-religious-right-dreaming-of-driving-women-solely-into-childbirth/

It’s no question that one of the biggest losers in the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is women and girls, who, with the Taliban at bay, were able to do crazy things like get an education. The BBC reports that women were turned away from universities and offices.

MSNBC host Joy Reid sympathized with the plight of Afghan women, who face the same real-life “Handmaid’s Tale” that the far religious right in the United States dreams of imposing.

It astounds us that MSNBC moved this woman from a weekend gig to a primetime show of her own.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...