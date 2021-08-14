https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/14/joy-reid-likens-taliban-takeover-to-us-far-religious-right-dreaming-of-driving-women-solely-into-childbirth/

It’s no question that one of the biggest losers in the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan is women and girls, who, with the Taliban at bay, were able to do crazy things like get an education. The BBC reports that women were turned away from universities and offices.

Women in #Herat, now under Taliban control are telling me when they tried to enter the grounds of their University today they were told to go home. Women working in offices also turned away. Schools have been shut down. 60 percent of University students in Herat were women. https://t.co/Cr0SLPJUED — Yalda Hakim (@BBCYaldaHakim) August 14, 2021

MSNBC host Joy Reid sympathized with the plight of Afghan women, who face the same real-life “Handmaid’s Tale” that the far religious right in the United States dreams of imposing.

This is the real-life Handmaid’s Tale. A true cautionary tale for the U.S., which has our own far religious right dreaming of a theocracy that would impose a particular brand of Christianity, drive women from the workforce and solely into childbirth, and control all politics. https://t.co/R1lSCSUVwv — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 14, 2021

OMG — Deanna Troust (@DeeLT) August 14, 2021

To be clear, you’re comparing the Taliban with Americans you disagree with politically? — Jaihawkk for Congress (@Jaihawkk) August 14, 2021

You really need to get a grip. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) August 14, 2021

I know, right? And there’s probably like 4 or 5 of them! — AmericanIPA9 (@AmericanBeer9) August 14, 2021

If we were a serious society you’d be laughed off the public stage. — [email protected] (@BenSearsMSYS) August 14, 2021

How do you explain the republicans electing so many women to congress? Seems to fly in the face of your premise. — Ben Brewton (@bbrewton2) August 14, 2021

Like 10% of Joy’s tweet is about Afghanistan and then the rest is spent talking about the same bullshit she always talks about. pic.twitter.com/Y4VmdLvRcD — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 14, 2021

People who “make it big” doing exactly one trick will keep doing that one trick forever. — doubt.jpg (@sooverytired) August 14, 2021

What is this far right religious brand of Christianity she’s talking about that wants to keep women out of the workforce? Is that real? And if so, how numerous does she think they are, and how much social power does she think they hold? — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) August 14, 2021

Joy Reid really gives Jen Rubin a run for her money on this platform. — Michael (@gamecocklaw) August 14, 2021

God, she’s so awful. — M. Chapman (@mcvadc) August 14, 2021

Islamic fundamentalists impose misogynist regime.

Joy Reid’s Takeaway:

“but muh Christians…” — James Champagne (@JamesCh89793620) August 14, 2021

shorter Joy Reid: “how can I blame the Afghanistan tragedy on evangelical Christians?” — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) August 14, 2021

Delusional hot takes. — Sara 🚫h, just a girl in the world (@MeyaCulpa) August 14, 2021

She’s hilarious. Which weave is she wearing today? — Gay Lumberjack (@cranepurveyor) August 14, 2021

She could not be a bigger partisan dumbass. — DT Connelly (@TimCon57) August 14, 2021

They literally said it would happen under Trump. It didn’t. — Cee Gee (@CeeGeeThree2) August 14, 2021

She doesn’t realize or won’t admit she is part of a far-left ideological cult, almost indistinguishable from a religion. — BPM (@bpm4532) August 14, 2021

Are you capable of forming an opinion that doesn’t revolve around Handmaid’s Tale? You’ve been saying the same thing for 5 years now. — Wolfgang von Mises (@misfitkennedy) August 14, 2021

Im trying to be a good person, and I want to be, but I think you’re an awful human being. — Tyler Wilhelm (@TylerWilhelm97) August 14, 2021

It’s very strange that left wingers unironically think a Christian theocracy has any chance of happening here. — CT-8770 (@8770Ct) August 14, 2021

You are effing insane. — MS (@MSRNWCO) August 14, 2021

It astounds us that MSNBC moved this woman from a weekend gig to a primetime show of her own.

