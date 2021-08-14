https://noqreport.com/2021/08/14/judge-amero-drags-out-fulton-county-election-fraud-case-for-another-38-days/

Henry County Judge Amero issued a surprise ruling in the Fulton County mail-in ballot inspection case spearheaded by Garland Favorito of VoterGA.org.

Amero was expected to issue a ruling to allow the ballot inspection to continue at a higher level of imagery than previously used to detect counterfeit ballots. Instead, he ordered a hearing on Sept 20th, 38 days from now.

The ruling is a set back for those wishing to prove election fraud occurred in the 2020 election in the state of Georgia. Amero seems to be running out the clock.

Amero allowed 'progressive' law firm Perkins Coie to Pro-hac vice (join the case from out of state) in the Michael Daugherty election legality complaint and then dismissed the case in recent weeks. This ruling we understand will be appealed by Daugherty.