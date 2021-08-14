https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/14/latest-news-from-marthas-vineyard-shows-covid-19-might-not-care-how-sophisticated-a-crowd-is-after-all/

Not long after Barack Obama’s big 60th birthday bash on Martha’s Vineyard, a CNN guest swatted away any “super spreader” concerns by reminding everybody that this was a “sophisticated” crowd:

Yesterday we told you about the big uptick in Covid-19 cases on Martha’s Vineyard, and the number is growing:

At least 63 people on Martha’s Vineyard have tested positive for Covid-19 since Barack Obama’s maskless 60th birthday bash – the most cases on the island since April https://t.co/So0WefXanE — Heather Hunter (@heatherhunterdc) August 13, 2021

I guess they weren’t sophisticated enough. 74 people in Martha’s Vineyard have tested positive for Covid since Obama’s 60th birthday bash https://t.co/AG8OzXkIvR — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 14, 2021

It’s 74, but a very sophisticated 74.

A sophisticated and vaccinated crowd. https://t.co/09udDzetqH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 13, 2021

Sophisticated! — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) August 13, 2021

This seems like a big deal…..if it was a Republican’s birthday party. https://t.co/lkAlV0Dpum — Rob Simms (@Robasimms) August 14, 2021

But it wasn’t, so it won’t warrant a mention on most MSM outlets, unless it’s to blame a certain person:

DeSantis MUST be held accountable — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 13, 2021

That wouldn’t surprise us whatsoever.

The party probably helped, I mean it’s only a super spreader event if it’s a motor cycle rally or something despite not having any evidence — Dr. Mathias Tøboggan (@PATH2RBA) August 13, 2021

Because SCIENCE!

