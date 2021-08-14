https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/14/latest-news-from-marthas-vineyard-shows-covid-19-might-not-care-how-sophisticated-a-crowd-is-after-all/

Not long after Barack Obama’s big 60th birthday bash on Martha’s Vineyard, a CNN guest swatted away any “super spreader” concerns by reminding everybody that this was a “sophisticated” crowd:

Yesterday we told you about the big uptick in Covid-19 cases on Martha’s Vineyard, and the number is growing:

It’s 74, but a very sophisticated 74.

But it wasn’t, so it won’t warrant a mention on most MSM outlets, unless it’s to blame a certain person:

That wouldn’t surprise us whatsoever.

Because SCIENCE!

The 14-day change in COVID-19 cases in Dukes County, MA (Martha’s Vineyard): +1,829%

