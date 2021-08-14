https://www.dailywire.com/news/liar-and-an-idiot-dan-crenshaw-rips-wapo-columnist-for-spreading-false-texas-covid-stats

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) slammed Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin Thursday after she parroted false COVID numbers for children in Texas.

The Texas Tribune erroneously reported that 5,800 children had been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas during one week in August. That number for COVID-19 cases actually refers to the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 since March 2020, or over about a year and a half since the start of the pandemic in the U.S.

In a since-deleted tweet, Rubin used the false COVID-19 data to slam Republicans and the pro-life movement.

“Unconscionable: Over 5,800 children in Texas were newly hospitalized with COVID-19 in the seven-day period ending on Aug. 8, a 37% increase from a week prior. where is the pro-life movement ?? it’s now a death cult,” Rubin tweeted.

Crenshaw blasted back: “You’re a liar and an idiot. The number you referenced is TOTAL hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic. Not newly hospitalized.”

The Texas Tribune later corrected its error by posting the number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 over a nearly six-week period from July 1 to August 9. As The Daily Wire reported:

The Texas Tribune has corrected a glaring error that stated 5,800 children had been hospitalized within a seven-day period in August. The 5,800 figure, however, referred to children hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. “An earlier version of this story overstated the number of children who have been hospitalized in Texas recently with COVID-19,” the Tribune said in a correction. “The story said over 5,800 children had been hospitalized during a seven-day period in August, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number correctly referred to children hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.” “In actuality, 783 children were admitted to Texas hospitals with COVID-19 between July 1 and Aug. 9 of this year,” the correction noted of the six-week period.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently had to walk back an error it made in reporting Florida’s COVID-19 numbers, but not before the Florida Health Department slammed the agency’s “false” data and called for a correction. As The Daily Wire reported:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its Florida COVID-19 case count on Wednesday, apparently in response to a public complaint from the Florida Department of Health. As The Daily Wire reported on Tuesday, Florida blasted the CDC for posting COVID-19 case numbers the Florida Health Department said were “false” and combined several days of data, “creating a scary graph misleading the public. At the time, the department, which resorted to posting its complaint on social media, said that they “anticipated[d]” a correction from the CDC. “Wrong again,” the Florida DOH noted on Twitter. “The number of cases [CDC] released for Florida today is incorrect. They combined MULTIPLE days into one. We anticipate CDC will correct the record.”

Related: ‘Wrong Again’: Florida Blasts CDC For Posting False Covid Numbers

