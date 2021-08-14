Around 3,000 troops will arrive in Kabul over the next 24 hours as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani vows to “not give up” on achievements, Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson reports.

The Taliban have the capital surrounded after insurgents claimed control over half the provincial capitals in the country.

The U.S. has invested $85 billion in the Afghan army, but that investment has failed to return dividends that officials had hoped for as the country’s situation continues to crumble.

The troops will help evacuate thousands of Americans from the embassy as officials destroy sensitive documents ahead of the evacuation.

The Pentagon has refused to call the operation a combat mission.