Afghan president vows to “not give up” on achievements as U.S. troops arrive for evacuations
Around 3,000 troops will arrive in Kabul over the next 24 hours as Afghan President Ashraf Ghani vows to “not give up” on achievements, Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson reports.
The Taliban have the capital surrounded after insurgents claimed control over half the provincial capitals in the country.
The U.S. has invested $85 billion in the Afghan army, but that investment has failed to return dividends that officials had hoped for as the country’s situation continues to crumble.
The troops will help evacuate thousands of Americans from the embassy as officials destroy sensitive documents ahead of the evacuation.
The Pentagon has refused to call the operation a combat mission.
Taliban seize province near capital, attack northern city
The Taliban seized a province just south of Afghanistan’s capital and launched a multi-pronged assault early Saturday on a major city in the north defended by powerful former warlords, Afghan officials said.
The insurgents have captured much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in a breakneck offensive less than three weeks before the United States is set to withdraw its last troops, raising fears of a full militant takeover or another Afghan civil war.
The Taliban captured all of Logar and detained its provincial officials, Hoda Ahmadi, a lawmaker from the province, said Saturday.
She said the Taliban have reached the Char Asyab district, just 11 kilometers (7 miles) south of the capital, Kabul.The Taliban also attacked the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif from several directions, setting off heavy fighting on its outskirts, according to Munir Ahmad Farhad, a spokesman for the provincial governor. There was no immediate word on casualties.
Former Navy SEAL says US policy in Afghanistan has been ‘like a Star Trek cosplay convention’ since
Blackwater founder Erik Prince condemned the potential collapse of Afghanistan, following orders by the Biden administration for a troop withdrawal by the end of the month, saying the Taliban’s increasing resurgence is the product of 20 years of failed military policy.
Prince, a retired Navy SEAL who served in the Middle East, told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that “half-baked politicians” in Washington are to blame for what is happening in Afghanistan.
“It’s the same collection of national security elites in Washington that has failed for that entire 20 years. They took what was a brilliant victory by special operations and the CIA and the first six months after 9/11 and turned it into a massive failed nation-building exercise,” Prince said.
The U.N. Security Council is mulling a statement that would condemn the Taliban’s offensive in Afghanistan and warn that it would not support a government imposed by force or the restoration of the Taliban’s failed state, which lasted from 1996 until the U.S. invasion after Sept. 11, 2001, according to the Associated Press, which obtained a draft of the document.
It follows a statement from U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urging the Taliban to step off the battlefield and back to the negotiating table, even as the Islamist militants are sweeping through the country and seizing tracts of territory from government forces.
Sen. Joni Ernst, first female combat vet in Senate, laments Afghan collapse
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, the first female combat veteran elected to the U.S. Senate, condemned the potential collapse of Afghanistan to the Taliban, as the insurgent group gains control of one provincial capital after another in short order ahead of President Biden’s August 31 troop withdrawal date.
Pentagon pressed on whether Taliban has advantage in Afghanistan
The Afghan military needs to step up its efforts to counter the Taliban’s rapid expansion of territorial control in Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said during a news briefing Friday.
US officials in Afghanistan are destroying sensitive docs at embassy in Kabul
As the Taliban closes in on the Afghan capital city of Kabul, sources have told Fox News that officials are destroying sensitive documents and equipment at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.
US military to help evacuate Americans from embassy in Kabul: officials
The U.S. military will help evacuate Americans from the embassy in Kabul as the security situation deteriorates across Afghanistan, two officials confirmed Thursday to Fox News. The plans to evacuate the Americans were briefed to President Biden earlier Thursday in order to get his approval, one official added. The military will evacuate “thousands” of American citizens and Afghan interpreters from Kabul.
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby pushed back against comparisons between the current situation in Afghanistan to the fall of Saigon in 1975 during a news conference Friday.
“We’re not focused on the history of the Vietnam War,” he said.
He also said he had no “crystal ball” and could not predict whether the Afghan government would succumb to Taliban offensives tearing across the country. However, he vowed that the U.S. would ensure that a terrorist threat would not reemerge in the region.
Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said U.S. air support was still an option to fight Taliban and Al Qaeda forces in Afghanistan but that Afghan forces would be the determining factor as the Taliban sweeps across the country and the U.S. draws down its military presence.
“It’s indigenous forces that can make the difference on the ground,” he said in a Friday afternoon news briefing.
But later in the news conference, he added: “We have noted with great concern the speed with which they have been moving and the lack of resistance that they have faced.”
He also said the Taliban is trying to “isolate” Kabul, the Afghan capital, but the city is not under imminent threat at the moment as the U.S. military assists State Department personnel in getting out.
KT McFarland: Afghanistan embassy situation is ‘completely desperate’
The former deputy national security adviser discusses President Biden’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the larger foreign policy ramifications.
Biden State Department official deletes tweet about Afghan women
A senior Biden administration State Department official quickly deleted a tweet she posted warning that Afghan women “stand to lose everything” as the Taliban surges toward Kabul.
Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Molly Montgomery posted a tweet early Friday morning as the Taliban continues to gain territory and power amid the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“Woke up with a heavy heart, thinking about all the Afghan women and girls I worked with during my time in Kabul,” Montgomery wrote. “They were the beneficiaries of many of the gains we made, and now they stand to lose everything.”
Montgomery deleted the tweet soon after posting it. A spokesperson for the State Department told Fox News in a Friday email statement that Montgomery “deleted the tweet on her own volition.”
NATO leader speaks out about situation in Afghanistan
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, following a meeting with NATO ambassadors, told reporters Friday that the “allies are deeply concerned about the high levels of violence caused by the Taliban’s offensive, including attacks on civilians, targeted killings, and reports of other serious human rights abuses,” according to the Associated Press.
He added that “the Taliban need to understand that they will not be recognized by the international community if they take the country by force,” and that NATO is “committed to supporting a political solution to the conflict.”
Internally displaced Afghans from northern provinces, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, take refuge in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday.
Mike Pompeo: US needs to pivot to two things to make this work
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in an opinion column for FoxNews.com, gives his thoughts on what the U.S. now needs to do in Afghanistan.
“First, reduce the threat from radical Islamic terror in that country and make sure that we do all we can to prevent a repeat of the events, now almost exactly 20 years ago, that killed 3,000 people in the United States,” he says. “Second, get our brave young soldiers, airmen and Marines home and focus on terror all around the world and the great power struggle emanating from China.
U.S. Marines heading to Kabul while fighting reported to be taking place 30 miles outside of it
Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson is reporting that the first of three infantry battalions (two Marine Corps, one Army) are now in the air heading to Kabul from their pre-staged base in Kuwait.
A total 3,000 Marines and soldiers will be landing at Kabul’s international airport in the coming hours.
When asked how soon Kabul could fall, a U.S. defense official tells Fox News, “It could be tomorrow,” and then added, “or it could be a month.” Fierce fighting is now taking place 30 miles outside Kabul, the official added.
While there are no plans to close the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and evacuate all Americans right now, the U.S. military is preparing for that order to be given, the official said.
A former U.S. military official with years of combat time in Afghanistan was more blunt in his assessment and recommended to Fox News the following: “I would pull every American out of Afghanistan and then level the U.S. embassy.”
Former CIA Station Chief weighs in on future of Afghanistan, Kabul
Former CIA Station Chief Dan Hoffman told “America’s Newsroom” Friday that Kabul will be under siege within days and that the Biden administration did not plan effectively.
“Those major cities are falling like dominoes. Kabul is going to be under siege within days, probably, and so we have to factor in now the likelihood that Al Qaeda will homestead with even greater impunity on the territory that the Taliban controls,” he said.
“We need to have a new plan for how we’re going to defend ourselves in the region, starting with our embassy and beyond here in the homeland from the attacks that Al Qaeda will plan on that ungoverned space,” he added. “There’s no question that the Biden administration did not plan effectively. The evidence of that is clear.”
A Taliban fighter stands guard over surrendered Afghan security member forces in the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday.
Germany reducing Kabul embassy staff while Denmark, Norway announce closures
A number of European countries are announcing changes to their current embassy operations in Kabul as the security situation is rapidly deteriorating in the Afghan capital.
Germany’s foreign minister says a “crisis support team” is being sent to Kabul to ramp up security at their embassy there while its staffing will be curtailed to “the operationally necessary, absolute minimum,” according to the Associated Press.
Denmark and Norway say their embassies will be closed, as all three countries are making plans to evacuate staff.
Taliban make territorial gains while nearing Kabul
The capitals of Helmand, Zabul, Uruzgan and Ghor provinces are now reported to be under Taliban control Friday as the resurgent militant group’s blitz across Afghanistan appears to be showing no signs of slowing down.
With these captures, the Taliban have taken over half of the war-torn country’s 34 provincial capitals, including Herat and Kandahar — the second and third largest cities in Afghanistan.
The Taliban are now said to be within 50 miles of Kabul, the capital and largest city in Afghanistan.
Gen. Keane: Biden’s ill-conceived Afghanistan withdrawal now an ’embarrassing retreat’
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane is blaming the Biden administration’s “hasty withdrawal” from Afghanistan for the Taliban’s takeover of large swaths of the country, telling “Fox & Friends” Friday the “ill-conceived” agenda has become a foreign policy “embarrassment” for the White House.
