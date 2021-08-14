http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mqs8HP36344/

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher told Congressional Democrats to “Shut the f*ck up” with their “bad faith” attacks on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for joking about hitting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) with the gavel if Republicans take the House.

Maher began by discussing some of the attacks on Matt Damon from the “online hall monitors of righteousness.” He later added, “I’m so tired of bad faith arguments, and it’s all we do now, on both sides of our divide.”

Maher later read some of the criticisms of McCarthy from Democrats before responding, “Shut up. Shut the f*ck up. This is what bad faith is. You don’t really think it was ‘A threat of violence‘ or that anyone thinks such violence would be a laughing matter or that Kevin McCarthy is a ‘would-be assailant‘ any more than anyone thinks Matt Damon’s a homophobe.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

