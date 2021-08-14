https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/major-earthquake-strikes-haiti-developing/







7.2 magnitude earthquake hits Haiti; at least 39 killed

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — At least 39 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas.

The epicenter of the quake was about 125 kilometers (78 miles) west of the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Henry said the ″violent quake″ had caused loss of life and damage in various parts of the country, and also appealed to Haitians to unify as they ″confront this dramatic situation in which we’re living right now.”

He declared a one-month state of emergency for the whole country. At a press conference, he said he would not ask for international help until the extent of the damages is known.



















Share this: Twitter

Facebook

