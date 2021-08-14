https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mass-antifa-brawl-in-middle-of-downtown-la/

Posted by Kane on August 14, 2021 10:21 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

All sorts of excellent clips from this afternoon in Los Angeles. Watch on full screen.

Rooftop Korean can be seen fighting at the end of the clip below…

Bonus Clip — Tucker highlighted Rooftop Korean last week



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...