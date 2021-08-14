https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mass-antifa-brawl-in-middle-of-downtown-la/
Breaking: Mass brawl breaks out in Los Angeles protest between anti-maskers & antifa. pic.twitter.com/AUn953RmiL
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 14, 2021
All sorts of excellent clips from this afternoon in Los Angeles. Watch on full screen.
#LosAngeles #Antifa get into a brawl with the Anti Vaccine protestors
Source: https://t.co/bWS1gm1Hf9 pic.twitter.com/1joOwY6tUZ
— The Daily Sneed™ ➐ (@Tr00peRR) August 14, 2021
Rooftop Korean can be seen fighting at the end of the clip below…
I was just attacked with others pic.twitter.com/LVrtWFWFng
— Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi (@TinaDesireeBerg) August 14, 2021
#NoVaccinePassport
Freedom March
August 14, 2021
Get involved.
We answering back for last weekend, Porland and Seattle! pic.twitter.com/cD7A3c25qz
— The Roof Korean (@RoofKorean7) August 14, 2021
DTLA: Antifa beat down BAD. pic.twitter.com/kgir3Zop1x
— Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 14, 2021
Bonus Clip — Tucker highlighted Rooftop Korean last week