https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mass-antifa-brawl-in-middle-of-downtown-la/

Breaking: Mass brawl breaks out in Los Angeles protest between anti-maskers & antifa. pic.twitter.com/AUn953RmiL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 14, 2021

All sorts of excellent clips from this afternoon in Los Angeles. Watch on full screen.

Rooftop Korean can be seen fighting at the end of the clip below…

I was just attacked with others pic.twitter.com/LVrtWFWFng — Lefty-Desiree McLefty Face, Antifa Paparazzi (@TinaDesireeBerg) August 14, 2021

#NoVaccinePassport

Freedom March

August 14, 2021

We answering back for last weekend, Porland and Seattle! pic.twitter.com/cD7A3c25qz — The Roof Korean (@RoofKorean7) August 14, 2021

DTLA: Antifa beat down BAD. pic.twitter.com/kgir3Zop1x — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 14, 2021

Bonus Clip — Tucker highlighted Rooftop Korean last week





