https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/14/maureen-dowd-getting-blasted-for-criticizing-barack-obamas-orgy-of-the-1-percent-on-marthas-vineyard/

As you certainly know, Barack Obama turned 60 and held a massive, maskless birthday party in a tent outside his Martha’s Vineyard home. The word that was he was going to scale it back to just close friends and family after people started pointing the optics of holding a super-spreader event just as the CDC was recommending that everyone mask back up, vaccinated or not.

The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd is getting roasted by Obama supporters after writing a column about “Barack Antoinette” — most are saying she’s 1) a racist or 2) just jealous because she wasn’t invited.

“We already knew Obama gravitated to stars but it was disillusioning to see it on such a grand scale,” writes @MaureenDowd. https://t.co/73olUTnlmB — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) August 14, 2021

“The party crystallized the caricature of the Democratic Party that Joe Biden had to fight against in order to get elected. It was as far from Scranton as you can imagine: an orgy of the 1 percent — private jets, limousine liberals and Hollywood whoring.” https://t.co/jbbiWcDmE4 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 14, 2021

Dowd writes:

As president, he didn’t try hard enough on things we needed. He was a diffident debutante with a distaste for politics. Post-presidency, he is trying too hard on things we don’t need. The culture is already swimming in Netflix deals, celebrity worship, ostentatious displays of wealth, not to mention podcasts. Did the world really need “Renegades,” his duet with Bruce Springsteen? We already knew Obama gravitated to stars but it was disillusioning to see it on such a grand scale last weekend.

It was anything but disillusioning to those of us who were paying attention during the Obama administration.

Though they would never say it, Dowd’s brutal take echoes the view from Democratic leaders inside and outside the White House. All I have spoken with on the subject remain stunned by the poor judgment shown here. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 14, 2021

All Joe Scarborough have spoken with think it was poor judgment; all in his Twitter feed think he’s just jealous because he wasn’t invited either.

The best thing about the Obama Maureen Dowd column is they all assumed he cared to begin with. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 14, 2021

Exactly — Jeff Sparbeck (@JeffSparbeck) August 14, 2021

Considering how predictable this outcome was, I would say that’s a fair assessment. After all, does anybody think that Obama’s media fanboys would ever turn on him in any meaningful way? Particularly in the current environment? — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) August 14, 2021

He and Trump are the same guy in too many ways and they’ll never see it. — Stock Pumper in Chief (@CrashDavisInc) August 14, 2021

Absolutely! People try to say Trump was the biggest scam on America but in reality it was Obama. He said nice things at a podium making people swoon while his real destructive work went on behind the curtain. — Ski Bunny (@sternergulch) August 14, 2021

That birthday tweet about Obama’s only scandal being a tan suit really brought out the vitriol, especially from progressives who remember Obama as a drone-happy war criminal.

The best thing is all the comments she’s getting from Obama zombies 🤣🤣 — 👁👁 justmelooking (@YooNeverNo) August 14, 2021

Yep.

My god, is she still going on about this? — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) August 14, 2021

When people ask me why I won’t kick in a few bucks for a NYT digital subscription, I tell them it’s because of crap like this. — Mike Stemmle (@MikeStemmle) August 14, 2021

I just canceled my subscription — Pro Democracy, Prosecute Sedition (@Nasty_Mindy) August 14, 2021

This seems like a good day to cancel my NYT subscription. I don’t want to support this kind of drivel. — Denise Ann (@msunion1375) August 14, 2021

Thank you for reminding me of why I canceled my subscription. — GalgosRGreat (@GalgosRGreat) August 14, 2021

This kind of drivel is why I do not subscribe to the NY Times. — EastBayPat (@510Pat) August 14, 2021

Damn are you that mad you didn’t get an invite to the party? Cause this is ridiculous at this point — MsNikkiBaby85 (@RhondaNicole25) August 14, 2021

He came from modest background, realized the America Dream and now wants to throw a huge 60th birthday party. I thought Republicans celebrated that kind of thing? — ThreeHickories 😷 (@bravo_deuce) August 14, 2021

Absolutely shameful clickbait from the @nytimes. Requires a retraction. — Dan Manickan (@MannequinDan) August 14, 2021

A retraction of an opinion piece? She has a point, though. Joe Biden campaigned so hard on being just a regular guy from Scranton fighting for the working man, and the progressive Dems are camping out on the Capitol steps to preserve the eviction moratorium, and here’s his former boss partying with the private jet crowd at his $12 million home during a pandemic.

Related:

Latest news from Martha’s Vineyard shows Covid-19 might not care how ‘sophisticated’ a crowd is after all https://t.co/eBjVmNek1Q — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 14, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

