As you certainly know, Barack Obama turned 60 and held a massive, maskless birthday party in a tent outside his Martha’s Vineyard home. The word that was he was going to scale it back to just close friends and family after people started pointing the optics of holding a super-spreader event just as the CDC was recommending that everyone mask back up, vaccinated or not.

The New York Times’ Maureen Dowd is getting roasted by Obama supporters after writing a column about “Barack Antoinette” — most are saying she’s 1) a racist or 2) just jealous because she wasn’t invited.

Dowd writes:

As president, he didn’t try hard enough on things we needed. He was a diffident debutante with a distaste for politics. Post-presidency, he is trying too hard on things we don’t need. The culture is already swimming in Netflix deals, celebrity worship, ostentatious displays of wealth, not to mention podcasts. Did the world really need “Renegades,” his duet with Bruce Springsteen?

We already knew Obama gravitated to stars but it was disillusioning to see it on such a grand scale last weekend.

It was anything but disillusioning to those of us who were paying attention during the Obama administration.

All Joe Scarborough have spoken with think it was poor judgment; all in his Twitter feed think he’s just jealous because he wasn’t invited either.

That birthday tweet about Obama’s only scandal being a tan suit really brought out the vitriol, especially from progressives who remember Obama as a drone-happy war criminal.

Yep.

A retraction of an opinion piece? She has a point, though. Joe Biden campaigned so hard on being just a regular guy from Scranton fighting for the working man, and the progressive Dems are camping out on the Capitol steps to preserve the eviction moratorium, and here’s his former boss partying with the private jet crowd at his $12 million home during a pandemic.

