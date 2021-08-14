https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/567858-meghan-mccain-hammers-biden-over-afghanistan-withdrawal

Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain: CNN’s Cuomo ignoring brother’s scandal ‘the worst kind of nepotism’ Meghan McCain predicts DeSantis would put Harris ‘in the ground’ in 2024 matchup Meghan McCain: Democrats ‘should give a little credit’ to Trump for COVID-19 vaccine MORE took to Twitter on Friday to blast President Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium | Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi | Consumer confidence plunges in August Erykah Badu apologizes for being ‘terrible guest’ at Obama’s birthday party McConnell calls for US airstrikes to stop Taliban advance MORE for his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, calling the rapid territorial gains by the Taliban in recent days “absolutely shameful.”

McCain, who finished her four-year stint as a co-host of “The View” last week, expressed her frustration over the current situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban now have control over half the country’s 34 provincial capitals as the insurgent group inches closer to Kabul.

“Even if you thought leaving Afghanistan was the right decision -this is a reckless, dangerous, blundering, and embarrassing withdrawal,” the conservative commentator wrote.

“We left our translators, women, children, people who helped us for 20 years to be slaughtered & our president just called a lid until Wednesday,” she added.

McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainIn praise of Susan Collins’ persistent bipartisanship The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – McConnell plays ‘long game’ on government funding, reconciliation Meghan McCain to produce ‘Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff’ Lifetime movie starring Heather Locklear MORE (R-Ariz.), added in a follow-up tweet, “Democrats like to wax poetic a lot about what my dad would have done and said (most of the time reinventing some weird fantasy of who he was).”

“Let me tell you one god damn thing – he would be raging in public and to President Biden about this withdrawal in Afghanistan,” she said. “Raging.”

“This is an absolutely shameful moment for our country,” she continued in another tweet. “Shame on this administration.”

“God be with our allies and the women and children in Afghanistan,” Meghan McCain added.

The conservative commentator and author went on to argue that Afghanistan is entering a period of “ISIS 3.0,” telling her followers to “give credit to the Biden administration.”

Meghan McCain previously expressed doubts about the U.S. troop removal, saying on “The View” in April that she was “very skeptical of what is going to happen if we withdraw.”

Biden has nominated her mother, Cindy McCain, to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, with her nomination recently sent to the Senate.

Meghan McCain’s comments add to the conservative voices railing against the administration in recent days for the rapid U.S. troop withdrawal. The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other nations have ordered large scores of their diplomats to leave Afghanistan amid the worsening security situation.

The Biden administration said this week that it would be temporarily sending 3,000 additional troops to help evacuate U.S. diplomats and allies.

Democrats have come to Biden’s defense in recent days over his decision to withdraw troops, with Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphySenate confirms Biden’s first ambassador Cruz blocks Biden’s State Department nominees ahead of Senate break Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win MORE (D-Conn.) saying from the Senate floor, “Staying one more year in Afghanistan means we stay forever because if 20 years of laborious training and equipping of the Afghan security forces had this little impact on their ability to fight, then another 50 years wouldn’t change anything.”

However, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell calls for US airstrikes to stop Taliban advance Vietnam shadow hangs over Biden decision on Afghanistan The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – US deals with Afghanistan withdrawal fallout MORE (R-Ky.) on Friday called for the U.S. to start conducting airstrikes against the Taliban and provide support to Afghan forces, arguing that the security threat to the U.S. “will assuredly grow and the humanitarian cost to innocent Afghans will be catastrophic.”

