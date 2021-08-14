https://www.dailywire.com/news/mitch-mcconnell-on-afghanistan-withdrawal-debacle-not-only-foreseeable-but-foreseen

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Friday released a statement regarding his conversation with Afghanistan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Adela Raz and the ongoing situation relating to the Biden administration’s disastrous troop withdrawal.

“This debacle was not only foreseeable, it was foreseen. The President and his team actively decided against a far more responsible approach to preserving our national security interests and protecting our Afghan partners,” McConnell said. “With that said, it is not too late to prevent the Taliban from overrunning Kabul. The Administration should move quickly to hammer Taliban advances with air strikes, provide critical support to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) defending the capital, and prevent the seemingly imminent fall of the city.”

“If they fail to do so, the security threat to the United States will assuredly grow and the humanitarian cost to innocent Afghans will be catastrophic,” McConnell added.

McConnell’s comments come after the Taliban has moved to isolate Kabul, Afghanistan, leaving the country and region in fear of terrorist rule. The Biden administration this week reportedly told U.S. Embassy staff in Kabul to destroy American flags in an effort to minimize the Taliban’s propaganda efforts, The Daily Wire reported.

“Facilities will provide destruction support between 0830 and 1600 daily until further notice,” an internal memo stated, according to a copy published by The Washington Post. “Please take advantage and reduce the amount of sensitive material on the property.”

“Please also include items embassy or agency logos, American flags, or items which could be misused in propaganda efforts,” the memo added.

The news follows President Joe Biden’s pleas last week to Taliban terrorists to refrain from attacking the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

“American negotiators are trying to extract assurances from the Taliban that they will not attack the U.S. Embassy in Kabul if the extremist group takes over the country’s government and ever wants to receive foreign aid,” The New York Times reported on Thursday. “The effort, led by Zalmay Khalilzad, the chief American envoy in talks with the Taliban, seeks to stave off a full evacuation of the embassy as they rapidly seize cities across Afghanistan.”

Biden was joined on Friday by the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who implored the Taliban “to immediately halt the offensive and to negotiate in good faith in the interest of Afghanistan and its people,” a request unlikely to be headed.

The Taliban itself issued a statement on Friday claiming it would not take private property and allow business to continue as usual in Afghanistan. It also promised to grant amnesty to those who cooperated with the government and assured the world it would not harm foreign diplomats.

Of course, the word of a terrorist group must be taken with a grain of salt, as reports from within Afghanistan suggest the Taliban have already started closing down girls’ schools and enacting its brutal control over the country.

