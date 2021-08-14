https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/14/new-york-post-activist-shaun-king-announces-his-new-private-fashion-line-on-instagram/

The New York Post has been busy reporting on activist Shaun King lately. Early last week they reported that he and his family had moved out of a luxury rental in Brooklyn and into an $842,000 house in New Jersey (which doesn’t even come close to what Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has dropped on real estate).

A week later, Yahoo News had reported that King was seeking donations to help move his family out of that New Jersey home, relocate, and hire 24/7 security. “To be frank — we just don’t have it,” he wrote.

Now we’re learning that King is starting a private fashion line, selling T-shirts and hoodies to his private community on Instagram.

Activist Shaun King announces ‘private’ fashion line https://t.co/S505ebGDqZ pic.twitter.com/BJWy11qxqU — New York Post (@nypost) August 14, 2021

What? That begging for help to move out of his million 💵 home not going well? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) August 14, 2021

The Post reports:

The controversial civil rights activist, dogged by allegations of shady dealings and a lack of transparency in his charitable fundraising, is now peddling a line of T-shirts and hoodies on social media. “Instagram. This is just for you,” King posted Wednesday to his 3.8 million Instagram followers. “Only selling them here to our private community.” The collection, dubbed “A Real One” and in the works for more than a year, launches next month, claimed King, 41.

Millionaire Shaun King announces “private fashion line” — MWAMUDZ 🐦🌴 (@MwamudzHK) August 14, 2021

He’s pretty fly for a white guy — Nat (@natk) August 14, 2021

It astonishes me that there are people who take this guy seriously. — Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) August 14, 2021

Capitalism is evil but please buy my clothes — NAMSU (@NAMSU62778733) August 14, 2021

It will never not be funny seeing him in a boys n the hood shirt when all it does is clearly displays how little he looks like an actual black person. — Boner Noñez, Esquire. (@alextreme2020) August 14, 2021

Talcum X — Hengist (@Hengist78441583) August 14, 2021

Martin Luther Cream! — KevinDunce (@dunce_kevin) August 14, 2021

A white guy pretending to be black for economic reasons. pic.twitter.com/IcGZ49g6VQ — Crispin Okumu 🌐🍍 (@crispinokumu) August 14, 2021

This dude is such a 🤡 — T. White (@TWhite28) August 14, 2021

He will make even more money because the whackadoo’s that suck this clowns ass will be buying up T-shirts like crazy. 🤣✌️ — DaveM401RI (@DavidM_401) August 14, 2021

Imagine being dumb enough to follow this guy to the point of buying his clothes. — Chillwell ⛳ (@memoir_author) August 14, 2021

Who would be dumb enough to buy that garbage — Dylan (@dylannalyd69) August 14, 2021

Grifters gotta’ grift. — Andrea S. (@andi_ski) August 14, 2021

Related:

Do. Not. Give. This. Guy. Your. Money! Shaun King begs for money to move his family from $842k home because he’s SCARED and stuff https://t.co/yHWjScLoGc — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 8, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

