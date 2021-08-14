http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Jk-Dw-Mr8XM/

Friday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) decried National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s focus on her state, particularly the Sturgis bike rally earlier this month while ignoring crowded “liberal” events.

Noem called it “just wrong” and said it was creating distrust.

“We also have over 50% of our population is vaccinated,” Noem said to host Laura Ingraham. “And the folks that are visiting South Dakota, we need to remind them that people came last year, out of 460,000 visitors we had last year to the rally, the Department of Health tracked for many weeks after that and all we were able to verify was 125 cases from the Sturgis bike rally last year.”

“This year, we’re taking precautions,” she continued. “People can get tested if they want to. We’ve got medical help available if people would like it. And we are conducting this in a way that certainly protects people’s freedoms. It’s been a great event.”

“And what Dr. Fauci is doing by constantly targeting the Sturgis bike rally, by constantly focusing on South Dakota, and ignoring liberals who gather every single day and their hypocrisy is just wrong,” Noem added. “I think it’s unfortunate he is building a distrust into his profession because we need our public health officials. We need to be able to trust them. And he’s just gotten political and picked winners and losers based on who he likes and who he doesn’t.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

