https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61187520bbafd42ff5898b7b
American freedom lovers are protesting inside and outside the Oklahoma state capitol on Lincoln Boulevard in Oklahoma City Saturday against vaccine mandates. The patriots are pressuring Governor Kevin…
Fully vaccinated people are four times less likely to get infected with the coronavirus and 14 times less likely to be hospitalized with serious illness, health officials said….
Two dozen people have been killed and several more injured after a gas tanker erupted into flames in Lebanon’s northernmost Akkar region. Videos shared online show a massive blaze raging at the scene….
DAVID MCNEW/GettyAn anti-vaccine rally in downtown Los Angeles erupted into a streetfight Saturday afternoon, leaving one protester bloodied on the ground with a stab wound and a journalist filing a p…