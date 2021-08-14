https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/14/now-every-taliban-fighter-gets-his-own-humvee-here-is-some-of-the-military-hardware-left-behind-in-afghanistan/

President Biden assured us that as the Taliban advanced on Kabul, we would not be seeing a replay of the fall of Saigon with people being airlifted off the roof of the U.S. Embassy. Maybe not, but we’re seeing reports that our embassy will be evacuated within the next 72 hours, with those remaining destroying hard drives, taking down cameras, and stripping the embassy of alarms.

The embassy is being careful not to leave anything behind, but that’s not so true of the military hardware left behind in the care of the Afghan army. Here are a few tweets about the Taliban’s new toys.

It’s OK, though; President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are on it.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...