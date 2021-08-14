https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/14/now-every-taliban-fighter-gets-his-own-humvee-here-is-some-of-the-military-hardware-left-behind-in-afghanistan/

President Biden assured us that as the Taliban advanced on Kabul, we would not be seeing a replay of the fall of Saigon with people being airlifted off the roof of the U.S. Embassy. Maybe not, but we’re seeing reports that our embassy will be evacuated within the next 72 hours, with those remaining destroying hard drives, taking down cameras, and stripping the embassy of alarms.

The embassy is being careful not to leave anything behind, but that’s not so true of the military hardware left behind in the care of the Afghan army. Here are a few tweets about the Taliban’s new toys.

The #Taliban not only seized appr. a hundred US humvees and (MaxxPro) MRAPs at Kunduz airport, but also several US ScanEagle drones.

Billions of US tax payer $ going to Islamist extremists, thanks to the administration’s hasty withdrawal without a peace deal or follow up mission. pic.twitter.com/Fb5MTpdLKK — Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) August 12, 2021

The sheer amount of vehicles raises the question if anyone ever used them after they were paid and transferred by the US …

Now every Taliban fighter gets his own Ford, Toyota, Humvee or MRAP. pic.twitter.com/3wfSMt2VPR — Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) August 12, 2021

Counting the boxes, Taliban collected another five #ScanEagle drones in Herat, each costing around 4.000.000$.

Let’s see how much Iran or China pay the Taliban for them to investigate our western technology …#EpicFail #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/YlG8rwlXNe — Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) August 14, 2021

Theyve also managed to capture a few Scan Eagle Drones, $3.2M a piece. pic.twitter.com/uIu6LKwIWK — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) August 14, 2021

The Taliban got its hands on U.S. Scan Eagle UAVs left behind by the Afghan Army in Kunduz, So pretty much everything the US gave the government forces fell in Taliban hands. So the US indirectly armed #Taliban #Kabul #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/N63LbrQL03 — Imran Ahmed (@janaan99) August 14, 2021

The Taliban are now in possession of more Blackhawk helicopters than 166 other nations around the globe. pic.twitter.com/2q9CyXcBNy — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) August 13, 2021

Update: Kandahar Airport. Another Blackhawk captured, reports of Jets having been captured as well. No video of fixed wing assets, yet.https://t.co/ARfX4hsJfo — CulturalHusbandry (@APhilosophae) August 14, 2021

Weapons captured by the Taliban on just one base pic.twitter.com/kWJMAsCOKo — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 14, 2021

This is unforgivable — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) August 14, 2021

totallynormal.gif — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 14, 2021

They weren’t captured, they were donated :^) — Only Nightmares (@_iDreamNoMore_) August 14, 2021

Something seems fishy about all of this. I dont know enough to know what it is though. — RORO (@tuttleryandavid) August 14, 2021

Those weapons were not captured they were left there on purpose . — Gideon P. (@unchangend) August 14, 2021

It’s hard to believe this wasn’t the plan. — 🇺🇸 (@moarningGeorgeW) August 14, 2021

So effectively the US has armed the taliban and rolled them the red carpet all the way to Kabul — Huma 🦋 (@pukhtana) August 14, 2021

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED — jonah (@zionosphere) August 14, 2021

Seems like some of the folks in charge of the current Afghan government are giving gifts to the taliban in order to garner favor. This shouldn’t be a story about US equipment, it’s a story about the failure of the Afghan gov to destroy arms before they fell into enemy hands — MacLaF (@justinlafosse) August 13, 2021

Let me guess, we topped off the fuel tanks and left the keys in the visors? — Spearsy27 (@aspears27) August 13, 2021

So the Afghan army and Afghan government, both of which have made such an awesome job putting up a fight after 20 years and billions of dollars of training, carry no blame. Cool. — Roger “Four Freedoms” Senserrich (@Egocrata) August 13, 2021

Thanks to the incompetence of the Afghan government and military. This was always going to be the end game. Always. Some people simply can’t handle our way of life and government. Culture matters — JD (@JD65282304) August 12, 2021

You do realize if they can’t use the equipment themselves, they’ll surely trade it to those that can. Very suspicious the left behind equipment wasn’t destroyed. — MacLaF (@justinlafosse) August 13, 2021

Faster and Furiouser — M1n1tru3 👽👑 U/635 (@M1n1tru3) August 14, 2021

It’s OK, though; President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are on it.

