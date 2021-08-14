http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/2KWq1ovnQ6w/

On this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Watters’ World,” Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) reacted to remarks from former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was dismissive of those exercising their personal freedom not to don a mask.

“Screw your freedom,” Schwarzenegger said.

Nunes criticized the former governor, proclaiming he was in part responsible for the “demise” of the GOP in his home state of California.

“I’m glad he’s gone,” he said. “He was a disastrous governor, unfortunately, and I think led to the demise of the Republican Party here in California.”

Nunes continued, “But I think there’s something more important — for everyone to know what real leadership should be talking about, and that is the key — if you talk to doctors and you talk to people that are actually treating people with COVID — what every leader should be saying is, ‘Hey, if you get sick, if you get anything — don’t wait. Get it treated. There are really good therapeutics. Even if you may not have COVID, there’s nothing wrong with going to a doctor and getting on some steroids, getting on some antibiotics. And, of course, if you get on it early — you’re highly likely to survive it.

