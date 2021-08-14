https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567909-one-stabbed-during-clash-over-vaccines-in-la

One person has been hospitalized with a stab wound after fights broke out at an anti-vaccination and anti-mask rally between demonstrators and counter-protestors in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The department said in a tweet the fight broke out by Los Angeles City Hall, and an investigation was underway.

No arrests have been made, and one man was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

“LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going,” LAPD tweeted.

LAPD is monitoring a protest at the south lawn of the LA City Hall. We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out. We are aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD. No arrests have been made but investigation is on going. pic.twitter.com/0UwCgN55mJ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) August 14, 2021 A video of an altercation posted by television producer Alex Kimmel showed a man in camouflage punching a man in yellow shirt before he took a swing at another man with an American flag face covering. Other men can be seen pushing each other and throwing errant punches. One person can be heard in the background yelling “unmask them all.” Capt. Stacy Spell, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman, confirmed the counter-protesters involved in the fight were part of a far-left wing group called Antifa, according to The Los Angeles Times . The police did not confirm if the anti-vaccination protesters were affiliated with any known organizations.

“Anti-vaxx” / Proud Boys rally in Los Angeles off to a great start. pic.twitter.com/mMAQxfwfxw — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) August 14, 2021

KPCC reporter Frank Stoltze said he was attacked while covering the protests.

“Something happened to me today that’s never happened in 30 yrs of reporting. In LA. ⁦@LAist⁩ I was shoved, kicked and my eyeglasses were ripped off of my face by a group of guys at a protest – outside City Hall during an anti-vax Recall ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ Pro Trump rally,” Stoltze tweeted.

Something happened to me today that’s never happened in 30 yrs of reporting. In LA. ⁦@LAist⁩ I was shoved, kicked and my eyeglasses were ripped off of my face by a group of guys at a protest – outside City Hall during an anti-vax Recall ⁦@GavinNewsom⁩ Pro Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/6s2Jfm8Xrg — Frank Stoltze (@StoltzeFrankly) August 15, 2021

Spell said a police report was taken of the alleged attack on Stoltze’s during the protests, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Police ended up forming skirmish lines between the protesters and counter-protesters in order to stop the violence, according to the paper.

The protests come as more cities across the country have instituted mask mandates and proof of vaccination to take part in indoor activities such as eating at restaurants and attending theaters, among other things.

The Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday moved forward with creating vaccine requirements for indoor public spaces. The council’s 13-0 vote directed city attorneys to draft a law, but the details of such a measure remain unknown.

