This week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that the Taliban in Afghanistan really needed to assess their role in the international community. Psaki made those comments as the Biden administration was making a request that the Taliban not attack the US Embassy in Kabul:

It looks like the Taliban have indeed assessed their role, because Embassy evacuation efforts are being hastened in Kabul:

The Biden White House’s statement earlier today offered little in the way of providing more details.

Apparently not. Hopefully everybody gets out safe.

