The United Nations has put out yet another “climate change is worse than we thought and time is incredibly short” report, and the real reason for panic at the U.N. might be due to the fact that this stuff is causing more and more people to yawn and move on:

Chalk it up to panic fatigue. Sorry, U.N.

It’s hard not to get off that train when you see climate change alarmists like ex-prez Barack Obama spending $12 million on mansions right next to the oceans they say are going to engulf the coasts very soon.

It’s almost as if people start to tune out “we’re gonna die” alarmism after hearing it for decades on end.

Their “solution” will be to scream louder.

