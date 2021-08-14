https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/14/president-biden-issues-stern-warning-to-taliban-increases-troop-deployment-for-kabul-evacuation/

As Twitchy reported earlier, the White House tweeted a photo of President Biden on a video conference call that interrupted his vacation at Camp David, which is expected to last until next Wednesday. He must have realized how bad it must have looked to slip back to Delaware on Thursday with nothing going on but the collapse of Afghanistan.

Ironically, it takes troops to withdraw troops, and Fox News is reporting that the White House has increased the number of troops to 5,000 to assist with the evacuation of Kabul, “up from the 1,000 troops already there and 3,000 announced Thursday.”

Biden also issued a stern warning to the Taliban.

BREAKING: Biden to deploy thousands more troops to Afghanistan, issues stern warning to Taliban https://t.co/TjbKyMjXwA pic.twitter.com/nVrgwq0HGB — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2021

But I thought there was no chance of the Taliban doing anything….. — Jeremiah (@j3r3m1ah2016) August 14, 2021

Not for months, anyway.

So unexpected — Wy (@Steelerz99) August 14, 2021

Is he gonna take away their chocolate chip ice cream??? — Josh (@jring10) August 14, 2021

Yeah…that’ll do it 😐 — Stephen Drivick (@StephenDrivick) August 14, 2021

“Stern” 🙄 — E Wass (@EWasserberger) August 14, 2021

Shaking in their boots, or sandals, or whatever — Frank Palumbo (@OkinawaGoBlue) August 14, 2021

No need for mor troops, send these guys. pic.twitter.com/bMrOczLunI — Delorean Dynamite (@au_courantt) August 14, 2021

That photo will never not be hilarious.

His first “get off my lawn” speech — Jeremiah (@jeremiahcomer84) August 14, 2021

Hang on…..didn’t he bring them all back? Now he’s sending them in again. This will end up like Vietnam — Steve Cooper (@SteveMiraverde) August 14, 2021

Stop saying that … he assured the media that there’s no comparison with Vietnam.

Stern warning? They’re just there to help peple into the helicopters… — UpsideArrow (@ArrowUpside) August 14, 2021

He also assured the media we wouldn’t be seeing airlifts like in Vietnam.

Stern warning to hardened extremists. Nice. — The Biddle (@The_Biddle) August 14, 2021

You know, because they care what he says. — jR (@thegermandoc) August 14, 2021

This is called spitting and licking. — Gaitondy (@NbbMeBStn2SjXOC) August 14, 2021

Did that stern warning include a finger point? — Jeff (@JeffNekuza) August 14, 2021

What the hell? Did the Taliban misgender someone? — Financial Popper (@FinancialPopper) August 14, 2021

“Stern warning.” I’m cringing. Maybe the @cia should’ve been running withdrawal simulations instead of making “inclusive” commercials showing “woke” recruiters, we wouldn’t see such a disaster. — Devil’s Advocate (@aemark21) August 14, 2021

8 months in & @POTUS is holding true to form. So far he’s been wrong on every foreign policy decision he has made. Someone should tell him that giving “stern warnings” to people who you ran from after two decades of mortal combat is kind of a self own.@WhiteHouse — Webb (@DCWebb93) August 14, 2021

Asked about the path forward in Afghanistan, President Biden said “it’s going to be a rocky road.” — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 14, 2021

In fairness to Biden he thought they were asking what flavor ice cream he was having after dinner. — Gio (@Any2Cards302) August 14, 2021

