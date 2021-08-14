https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/14/president-biden-issues-stern-warning-to-taliban-increases-troop-deployment-for-kabul-evacuation/

As Twitchy reported earlier, the White House tweeted a photo of President Biden on a video conference call that interrupted his vacation at Camp David, which is expected to last until next Wednesday. He must have realized how bad it must have looked to slip back to Delaware on Thursday with nothing going on but the collapse of Afghanistan.

Ironically, it takes troops to withdraw troops, and Fox News is reporting that the White House has increased the number of troops to 5,000 to assist with the evacuation of Kabul, “up from the 1,000 troops already there and 3,000 announced Thursday.”

Biden also issued a stern warning to the Taliban.

Not for months, anyway.

That photo will never not be hilarious.

Stop saying that … he assured the media that there’s no comparison with Vietnam.

He also assured the media we wouldn’t be seeing airlifts like in Vietnam.

