As Twitchy reported earlier, the White House tweeted a photo of President Biden on a video conference call that interrupted his vacation at Camp David, which is expected to last until next Wednesday. He must have realized how bad it must have looked to slip back to Delaware on Thursday with nothing going on but the collapse of Afghanistan.
Ironically, it takes troops to withdraw troops, and Fox News is reporting that the White House has increased the number of troops to 5,000 to assist with the evacuation of Kabul, “up from the 1,000 troops already there and 3,000 announced Thursday.”
Biden also issued a stern warning to the Taliban.
BREAKING: Biden to deploy thousands more troops to Afghanistan, issues stern warning to Taliban https://t.co/TjbKyMjXwA pic.twitter.com/nVrgwq0HGB
— Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2021
Stern warning … lol https://t.co/gXeTm2GL24 pic.twitter.com/a7aL9wWSyO
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 14, 2021
— Meade Bradshaw (@mybadonmysperry) August 14, 2021
But I thought there was no chance of the Taliban doing anything…..
— Jeremiah (@j3r3m1ah2016) August 14, 2021
Not for months, anyway.
So unexpected
— Wy (@Steelerz99) August 14, 2021
Is he gonna take away their chocolate chip ice cream???
— Josh (@jring10) August 14, 2021
Yeah…that’ll do it 😐
— Stephen Drivick (@StephenDrivick) August 14, 2021
“Stern” 🙄
— E Wass (@EWasserberger) August 14, 2021
Shaking in their boots, or sandals, or whatever
— Frank Palumbo (@OkinawaGoBlue) August 14, 2021
Called it.https://t.co/Y1PgPzhUph
— Jean-Baptiste Say (@JeanBapSay) August 14, 2021
No need for mor troops, send these guys. pic.twitter.com/bMrOczLunI
— Delorean Dynamite (@au_courantt) August 14, 2021
That photo will never not be hilarious.
His first “get off my lawn” speech
— Jeremiah (@jeremiahcomer84) August 14, 2021
Hang on…..didn’t he bring them all back? Now he’s sending them in again. This will end up like Vietnam
— Steve Cooper (@SteveMiraverde) August 14, 2021
Stop saying that … he assured the media that there’s no comparison with Vietnam.
Stern warning? They’re just there to help peple into the helicopters…
— UpsideArrow (@ArrowUpside) August 14, 2021
He also assured the media we wouldn’t be seeing airlifts like in Vietnam.
Stern warning to hardened extremists. Nice.
— The Biddle (@The_Biddle) August 14, 2021
You know, because they care what he says.
— jR (@thegermandoc) August 14, 2021
This is called spitting and licking.
— Gaitondy (@NbbMeBStn2SjXOC) August 14, 2021
Did that stern warning include a finger point?
— Jeff (@JeffNekuza) August 14, 2021
What the hell?
Did the Taliban misgender someone?
— Financial Popper (@FinancialPopper) August 14, 2021
“Stern warning.” I’m cringing. Maybe the @cia should’ve been running withdrawal simulations instead of making “inclusive” commercials showing “woke” recruiters, we wouldn’t see such a disaster.
— Devil’s Advocate (@aemark21) August 14, 2021
8 months in & @POTUS is holding true to form.
So far he’s been wrong on every foreign policy decision he has made.
Someone should tell him that giving “stern warnings” to people who you ran from after two decades of mortal combat is kind of a self own.@WhiteHouse
— Webb (@DCWebb93) August 14, 2021
Taliban are waiting۔۔ pic.twitter.com/ENvBRxAx6X
— Gaitondy (@NbbMeBStn2SjXOC) August 14, 2021
Asked about the path forward in Afghanistan, President Biden said “it’s going to be a rocky road.”
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 14, 2021
In fairness to Biden he thought they were asking what flavor ice cream he was having after dinner.
— Gio (@Any2Cards302) August 14, 2021
