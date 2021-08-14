https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/14/rep-liz-cheney-calls-afghanistan-collapse-a-trump-biden-calamity-and-people-have-thoughts/

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan is set to be “mostly evacuated” within the next two or three days as President Biden is issuing stern warnings to the Taliban as they continue to overtake the country.

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former VP Dick Cheney, is referring to the fast Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as a “Trump/Biden calamity”:

That tweet’s being nominated for the “maybe you should sit this one out” Hall of Fame for multiple reasons.

The blame game is just beginning.

