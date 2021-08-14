https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/14/rep-liz-cheney-calls-afghanistan-collapse-a-trump-biden-calamity-and-people-have-thoughts/

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan is set to be “mostly evacuated” within the next two or three days as President Biden is issuing stern warnings to the Taliban as they continue to overtake the country.

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former VP Dick Cheney, is referring to the fast Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as a “Trump/Biden calamity”:

The Trump/Biden calamity unfolding in Afghanistan began with the Trump administration negotiating with terrorists and pretending they were partners for peace, and is ending with American surrender as Biden abandons the country to our terrorist enemies. https://t.co/PQ1i5W6zZt — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 14, 2021

That tweet’s being nominated for the “maybe you should sit this one out” Hall of Fame for multiple reasons.

the man who said keep the oil re Iraq wouldn’t have blown the drawdown in Afghanistan like this. you know this. — 🍑 Peaches & Scream (@NewYearsDani) August 14, 2021

Joe Biden is the current President of the United States, Liz. https://t.co/cuUQuVptcV — kaitlin, lepbet’s burner (@thefactualprep) August 15, 2021

No, it began with your Dad in 2001. Any plans for when you get voted out of office next year? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) August 15, 2021

That calamity is a creation of your Daddy.

Kindly sit your ass down. — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) August 14, 2021

This catastrophe is twenty years in the making starting with the Bush administration so you probably sit this one out. — Michelle Lamb (@Michell17512161) August 14, 2021

If I were a Cheney I would sit this one out. Like, really out. — Tzippy Shmilovitz 🤦‍♀️ (@Tzipshmil) August 14, 2021

You might want to sit this one out, ma’am. https://t.co/o5y499lcNp — ⚾️ Mary #FlyTheW 🐻 (@mchastain81) August 15, 2021

And I thought Kinzinger’s tweet was bad. Oh boy. Forever warrior Cheney doesn’t disappoint. https://t.co/VhYt4yRILL — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) August 15, 2021

The blame game is just beginning.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

