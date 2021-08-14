https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/08/video-anti-trump-governor-asa-hutchinson-shushes-his-angry-constituentsand-it-doesnt-end-well-for-him/

Asa Hutchinson is one of the most useless, established RINO Republican governors in office.

He’s so bad, that it’s basically like having a Democrat in office, and it might be better to have a Dem, actually, because at least you know what to expect from them.

Asa has a really bad case of TDS – and he’s a globalist, not at all “America First,” and it’s a damn shame that he’s running the state of Arkansas – but hopefully not for long – we’d like to see Sarah Huckabee knock him off his throne.

And by the looks of this “town hall” Asa held with his rowdy and angry constituents, Sarah should be a shoo-in.

Asa showed up to discuss the vaccine and thought he could “shush” the angry crowd, and let me tell you, that did not work and Asa found himself in a mess of trouble.

You can watch the video below:

Good, this is how every single RINO should be treated until they’re booted out of office.

This piece originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used by permission.

