With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks coming up, the Department of Homeland Security has a new terrorism threat advisory:

And what groups are on the list? ISIS? Al-Qaeda? Taliban? Well, only partly:

Here’s what the advisory says:

“Extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of Covid-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks,” the DHS advisory said, adding that “pandemic-related stressors… may contribute to more violence this year.”

After what we witnessed last year in the U.S., those opposed to Covid-related mandates are the possible terror threats?

It’s come to this.

It’s beyond Orwellian.

