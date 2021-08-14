http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=62464



Just watch this video without reading the description, you’ll want to watch it a few times!

Via Turtleboy Sports’ Aidan Kearney:

Highlight of the night was when an emailer said we should listen to experts like Anthony Fauci and the entire audience burst out in laughter and they had to bang the gavel pic.twitter.com/taxwGu9ecH — Aidan Kearney (@turtleboyphone) August 12, 2021

The incident happened Wednesday at a Wachusett Regional School District meeting in Massachusetts.

Parents in every school district should be doing this to stop them more muzzling our children pic.twitter.com/bkBq3Q439v — Aidan Kearney (@turtleboyphone) August 11, 2021

God bless these great Americans!

