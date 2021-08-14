Erykah Badu apologized to the Obamas after posting a video to social media from former President Barack Obama’s 60th birthday party.

The 50-year-old singer-songwriter expressed contrition in a tweet on Thursday for being the one to provide the world a look at Obama dancing without a face covering at the Hawaiian luau-themed celebration in his luxury home in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, which was supposed to be scaled back due to COVID-19.

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the ‘terrible guest ‘ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica,” she said.

The 44th president was captured in now-deleted Instagram footage grooving beside other maskless attendees on what appeared to be a stage while loud music blared on Saturday. Obama, in white jeans, was seen embracing a woman in front of a crowd in the footage.

Responding to a Twitter user, Badu indicated she was not told to remove the video from social media.

“Naw sis. It’s just right thing,” she said.

Rapper Trap Beckham and manager TJ Chapman, attendees of the event, also snapped photographs capturing bottles of top-shelf alcohol, cigars, and s’mores-style cocktails, according to the New York Post. Napkins, masks, and passes to the party featured “44X60,” a phrase indicating the 44th president’s 60th birthday. The images have since been deleted.

Both Beckham and Chapman were seen smoking marijuana in photos posted around the same time, though it was unclear if the drug use occurred in the Obama residence. Cannabis usage is legal in Massachusetts.

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham reportedly said after the party. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface, it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

Days before the birthday celebration, the former first family vowed to scale back the size of the event, which reportedly had a guest list of up to 475 people, including Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney, who were expected to convene at the former president’s $12 million property. A representative for the Obamas said the new plan was to nix attendees who weren’t “family and close friends” due to scrutiny as COVID-19 cases surged across the United States.

“Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the president and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends. President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon,” a spokesperson for the former first family said, adding the “outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place.”

Obama turned 60 on Wednesday, Aug. 4, though the celebration took place on Saturday.