https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/sloppy-joe-interrupts-vacation-to-blame-trump/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
36 days ago, President Biden told the American people that the Taliban would not take over #Afghanistan after he ordered the removal of U.S. troops. pic.twitter.com/FiG5pWsyey
— POLARIS (@polarisnatsec) August 13, 2021
Large cache of US weapons taken by Taliban in this compound. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/F4UYVphh3Q
— FJ (@Natsecjeff) August 13, 2021
Herat Airport: Taliban looting equipments provided by US https://t.co/0kQgoiWpay pic.twitter.com/xFCixGa2F5
— Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) August 13, 2021