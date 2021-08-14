https://www.oann.com/s-c-gov-signs-open-carry-with-training-act/

UPDATED 2:58 PM PT – Friday, August 13, 2021

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R), along with his lieutenant governor and members of the State Assembly, took part in a ceremonial signing of the Open Carry with Training Act. On Friday, the state took a step toward restoring constitutional freedoms for its residents at the Palmetto State Armory in Greenville.

The new law will allow for any legal gun owner 21 and older in the state, who owns a concealed carry permit, to open carry in South Carolina. In addition, those individuals do not have to respond to an officer if they ask to see a permit, unless there is probable cause.

Those who apply for these permits after the law goes into effect, will have to go through at least eight hours of training. However, they won’t have to pay the fee for the permit.

This important legislation eliminates the $50 fee for concealable weapons permits while also requiring common sense handgun education courses on how to properly secure a firearm in its holster, de-escalation and more. — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, firearms will still no longer be allowed in no gun zones such as schools, while businesses still have the right to open carry on their property. Also included in the law is additional training for members of law enforcement, which include scenarios surrounding South Carolinians openly carrying firearms.

Additionally under the law, South Carolina will be considered a Second Amendment sanctuary state. McMaster said the bill is filled with the result of collaboration between gun owners, those who don’t own guns and businesses. Further, he said it was a wash with constitutional influence.

The law officially goes into effect on Sunday.

