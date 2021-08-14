https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567887-south-dakota-governor-defends-sturgis-rally-its-about-personal-choices

South Dakota Gov. Kristi NoemKristi Lynn NoemSheriff: Sturgis rally kickoff among busiest in decades Fauci ‘very concerned’ about COVID-19 surge following Sturgis rally Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears MORE (R) defended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that brought hundreds of thousands of people to the state, defending against critics who say it was irresponsible to have the rally during a surge of COVID-19 cases.

“I think it’s interesting that this side, this political party, the Democrats, who embrace getting abortion on demand, are accusing us of embracing death when we’re just allowing people to make personal choices and have personal responsibility over when they want to assemble, when they want to gather and spend time outdoors enjoying their way of life,” Noem said Friday on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

“So we’ve had a fantastic event here in South Dakota. The rally will end … Sunday, I guess … and they’re having a fantastic time. We’re glad everybody made the trip to South Dakota,” she added.

Health officials expressed concerns about the rally becoming a superspreader event, with President Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium | Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi | Consumer confidence plunges in August Erykah Badu apologizes for being ‘terrible guest’ at Obama’s birthday party McConnell calls for US airstrikes to stop Taliban advance MORE’s chief medical officer, Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciOnline mask sales increase amid delta variant surge Israel expands eligibility for coronavirus booster shot Hundreds of Florida doctors pen letter calling on DeSantis to repeal mask mandate ban MORE, saying he was “very concerned” a surge of cases would come from the event.

“I mean, to me it’s understandable that people want to do the kinds of things they want to do. They want their freedom to do that. But there comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis that could involve you, your family and everyone else, that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do,” Fauci said.

Noem attended the rally that began on Aug. 6 and will end Aug. 15.

Last year’s rally had 460,000 people show up in the area. There were $12.2 billion in health care costs related to the event, an analysis done by IZA Institute of Labor Economics showed.

The analysis has been criticized since it was published with Noem calling it “fiction.”

Another big event held recently amid a spike in coronavirus cases was Lollapalooza, a music festival held in Chicago that had hundreds of thousands of attendees. The city’s top public health officials said there was “no evidence” the festival was a superspreader event.

