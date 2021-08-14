https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-13-boards-threaten-revoke-licenses-doctors-covid-vaccines.html

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) is threatening to suspend or revoke the medical license of any physician who dares to tell the truth about Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccines” being unsafe and ineffective.

Due “to a dramatic increase in the dissemination of COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and disinformation by physicians and other health care professionals on social media platforms, online and in the media,” the FSMB says it must take matters into its own hands to ensure that only government-approved propaganda about Chinese Virus injections gets spread by doctors.

The national non-profit organization, which represents medical boards that license and discipline allopathic and osteopathic physicians, issued a statement threatening medical professionals who think outside the box with losing their livelihoods should they refuse to comply with its demands.

“Physicians who willfully generate and spread COVID-19 vaccine misinformation or disinformation are risking disciplinary action by state medical boards, including the suspension or revocation of their medical license,” the FSMB says.

“Due to their specialized knowledge and training, licensed physicians possess a high degree of public trust and therefore have a powerful platform in society, whether they recognize it or not.”

The FSMB further contends that doctors have an “ethical and professional responsibility” to spread only information “that is factual, scientifically grounded and consensus driven for the betterment of public health.” This means always promoting Donald “father of the vaccine” Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” shots, and never questioning them.

“Spreading inaccurate COVID-19 vaccine information contradicts that responsibility, threatens to further erode public trust in the medical profession and puts all patients at risk,” the FSMB says.

FSMB: Doctors do not have First Amendment rights on social media

Humayun Chaudhry, DO, the current CEO of the FSMB, maintains that medical professionals do not have First Amendment rights to say what they think on social media platforms because doing so could cause harm to others.

“I do hope that physicians and other licensees get the message,” Chaudhry is quoted as saying as a threat to those who might try to exercise free speech outside the bounds of what the FSMB says they should.

Chaudhry is really upset about the fact that not all doctors and patients are in agreement that Fauci Flu shots are “safe and effective.” Everyone needs to believe the exact same thing about them, otherwise vaccine “hesitancy” and resistance will only continue to spread.

Chaudhry says he is “really concerned” about the so-called “delta variant,” which we know is being spread by the jabs. In Chaudhry’s opinion, the unvaccinated are to blame, and anyone who disagrees does not deserve to be a doctor.

“We may have a situation in hand where the vaccine isn’t even effective,” Chaudhry admitted in a statement, adding that the United States is “not there now” but could be if medical professionals do not obey his command that they all push the vaccine in tandem.

“When the state boards get a complaint, they will investigate and if they determine there’s grounds for taking action, they will,” Chaudhry promised, again threatening to destroy the lives of all physicians who disagree with him.

Kevin Klauer, DO, CEO of the American Osteopathic Association (AOA), agrees with this approach. He stated that he believes the FSMB is “empowered to set the boundaries of professional conduct,” which includes restricting what doctors say on social media under threat of losing their medical license.

“The vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, and are saving thousands of lives,” Klauer alleges, adding that “dissuading people from getting a vaccine that the medical community embraces is harmful.”

