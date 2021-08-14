https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/611804a0bbafd42ff589876c
As the US Congress considered legislation which could “reshape” the Big Tech industry in recent months, the biggest tech companies in America gave very large donations to key Democrat lawmakers….
Some of the staff members have already arrived at the airport protected by U.S. troops ahead of a likely onslaught by the militants who have swept across the country in recent days….
(LIBERTY DAILY) – School boards across the country are facing angry parents over two issues today. The most prevalent one stems from Pandemic Panic Theater as school boards set draconian mask policies…
Taliban militants have seized the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, according to local officials. Afghanistan’s fourth-largest city had been the last major location in the north still under government control….
NEW YORK — A New York gunman was captured on video opening fire and murdering a 21-year-old male victim inside…