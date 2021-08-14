

Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

While it can’t be said for sure that the big celebration hosted by the Obamas was a superspreader event, reports indicate an uptick of pandemic cases as of this week.

According to the Daily Mail, there’s been 63 reported positive cases for COVID on Martha’s Vineyard since former President Obama’s birthday celebration last weekend.

However it’s currently unclear whether or not these cases were directly related to the festivities.

“At this time we’re not aware of any cases connected to the Obama party. It’s a little too early and the only way we’re going to know is through comprehensive contact tracing,” a local health spokesperson told the outlet.

But the situation remains that COVID is back on the uptick. A graph of this from the island’s Boards of Health was published through local reporting.

(COVID case tracking for the Martha’s Vineyard area since the start of 2021)

While the graph demonstrates the uptick, the data only goes up until the day of Obama’s party. Since that time the trend has continued.

Where anywhere from 300 to 400 people were said to have shown up despite the threat of Delta variant making it seem like he’d be scaling back. But pictures show the former President himself was maskless during the weekend festivities.

Erykah Badu is a performer who attended Obama’s birthday party. She’s also one of the few celebrities who shared a video of it on social media.

Bayu apologized for doing so, yesterday.

Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 12, 2021

“Mr. And Mrs. Obama , Please forgive me 4 being the “terrible guest “ at such a sacred event for your family. I was so inconsiderate, Thank you for all your love. What an example of ‘how NOT ‘ to be …… erica”

Edgartown is said to be where COVID cases were popping up, and also a place where many of Obama’s party guests checked in to stay. Daily Mail names Bradley Cooper as an example. He checked into the Harbor View Hotel and six staffers there have since tested positive for COVID.