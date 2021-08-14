https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-sauciest-slide-i-have-ever-seen/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
The absolute sauciest slide I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/k0ZnQmXYqR
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 11, 2021
I know, I know, we all hate woke baseball now. I even stopped watching the Cubs, after decades.
I still appreciate a good highlight. Watch the bottom clip to see it in reverse.
— M (@thewgallant) August 11, 2021
Bonus Clips — Home plate collisions
Schwarber before the trade