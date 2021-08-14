https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/the-sauciest-slide-i-have-ever-seen/

Posted by Kane on August 14, 2021 12:25 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

I know, I know, we all hate woke baseball now. I even stopped watching the Cubs, after decades.

I still appreciate a good highlight. Watch the bottom clip to see it in reverse.

Bonus Clips — Home plate collisions







Schwarber before the trade

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...