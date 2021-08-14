https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61189140bbafd42ff5898d61
A new 5.8-magnitude quake struck Haiti, becoming the strongest aftershock in wake of Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude eathquake that wrought havoc in the island nation’s southern peninsula, killing at least 3…
An Afghan lawmaker and the Taliban say the militants have seized Jalalabad, cutting off Kabul to the east…
The United States currently has one of the highest proportions of foreign-born residents in its history. At nearly 50 million, over 15 percent of the people……
Federalism—our system of “50 laboratories of democracy”—is one of the great strengths of the American constitution. But we aren’t taking full advantage of it….