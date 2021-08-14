https://nationalfile.com/breaking-thousands-protest-vaccine-passports-mask-mandates-gathers-at-oklahoma-capitol-shout-usa/

A crowd numbering in the high hundreds have gathered in the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, where they are rallying in opposition of COVID-19 vaccine passports, face mask mandates, and lockdowns.

The crowd, numbering in the thousands, began gathering earlier today in a line reminiscent of Trump rallies. “A long line of people waited to get into the Oklahoma state capitol today for the #OklahomaFreedomRally, a demonstration against forced Covid vaccined and mask mandates,” wrote The Election Wizard on Twitter.

A long line of people waited to get into the Oklahoma state capitol today for the #OklahomaFreedomRally, a demonstration against forced Covid vaccines and mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/zqLQSDz0GT — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 14, 2021

Once inside, the crowd began to go viral on Twitter. In one video, the crowd began cheering and chanting “U-S-A!”

WATCH: A big crowd protesting Covid mandates chants ‘U-S-A’ inside the Oklahoma State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/yNn2JbhPSh — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) August 15, 2021

Anti-vaccine mandate protest at the Oklahoma state Capitol. Let’s goooo pic.twitter.com/fzbiRNVsUN — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) August 14, 2021

At press, the crowd is still continuing to gather within the Oklahoma State Capitol. Organizers say that, while there are perhaps a thousand inside the building, another 1,500 are seeking to enter. Those protesting are calling on Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, and the Republican dominated Oklahoma legislature to ban vaccine mandates and passports within the state.

Hello from the Oklahoma state Capitol where hundreds, if not more than a thousand, folks are protesting COVID vaccine mandates. Organizers say roughly, 1,500 people are still waiting to get inside These folks are calling on Gov. Stitt/the #okleg to prevent vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/Mr0XfW2ZTZ — Carmen Forman (@CarmenMForman) August 14, 2021

The protest was sponsored by Oklahoma Sens. Warren Hamilton and Jake Merrick, a series of local leaders, and the Oklahoma and Logan County Republican Parties. Oklahoma is one of the most reliably Republican states, with virtually every county voting for the Republican Party candidate in most elections.

It came as Joe Biden is reportedly considering banning interstate travel for vaccine resisters, and as wide scale civil unrest has erupted globally as members of the elite begin restricting movement and commerce for those who refuse to take part in vaccine passport systems.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated as more information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

