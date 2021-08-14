https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/567908-tom-cotton-calls-on-biden-to-destroy-every-taliban-fighter-near-kabul

Sen. Tom CottonTom Bryant CottonGOP lawmakers step up criticism of Biden on Afghanistan Pompeo to headline fundraiser for Youngkin Cotton to stump for Iowa GOP candidate amid 2024 speculation MORE (R-Ark.) called on President Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium | Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi | Consumer confidence plunges in August Erykah Badu apologizes for being ‘terrible guest’ at Obama’s birthday party McConnell calls for US airstrikes to stop Taliban advance MORE to “destroy every Taliban fighter” near Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, until U.S. personnel are safe.

“The fiasco in Afghanistan wasn’t just predictable, it was predicted. Joe Biden’s ill-planned retreat has now humiliated America and put at risk thousands of Americans left in Kabul,” Cotton said in a statement Saturday.

“At a minimum, President Biden must unleash American air power to destroy every Taliban fighter in the vicinity of Kabul until we can save our fellow Americans. Anything less will further confirm Joe Biden’s impotence to the world,” Cotton added.

The Taliban has made signifiant military gains in the past week, overtaking several of the country’s largest cities from the Afghan government amid a withdrawal of U.S. troops. The offensive from the insurgent group has sparked international concern, and U.S. officials and lawmakers worry that a takeover of Kabul is around the corner.

Biden ordered the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the region earlier this year to be completed before the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Cotton’s criticism of the president’s decision echoes that of his GOP colleagues including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell calls for US airstrikes to stop Taliban advance Vietnam shadow hangs over Biden decision on Afghanistan The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – US deals with Afghanistan withdrawal fallout MORE (R-Ky.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamA tale of two chambers: Trump’s power holds in House, wanes in Senate Graham says his COVID-19 recovery would’ve been ‘a lot worse’ without vaccine The Memo: Biden beats Trump again — this time in the Senate MORE (R-S.C.) who warned of a takeover from the Taliban.

“Afghanistan is careening toward a massive, predictable, and preventable disaster. And the Administration’s surreal efforts to defend President Biden’s reckless policy are frankly humiliating,” McConnell said in a statement on Thursday.

Previously, Biden said a takeover by the Taliban was “highly unlikely.”

Former President Trump Donald Trump Las Vegas hotel that defied coronavirus restrictions loses legal battle Menendez, Rubio ask Yellen to probe meatpacker JBS Vietnam shadow hangs over Biden decision on Afghanistan MORE has similarly weighed in on the situation.

“What a disgrace it will be when the Taliban raises their flag over America’s Embassy in Kabul,” former President Donald Trump said in a statement Saturday. “This is complete failure through weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence.”

Biden said in a statement Saturday he has warned the Taliban there would be a “swift and strong US military response” if they put U.S. personnel in danger on the ground.

Biden also outlined plans to get U.S. personnel out of the country and authorized 5,000 troops to execute help in the evacuation.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiOn The Money: Federal judge rejects effort to block eviction moratorium | Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi | Consumer confidence plunges in August Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Republicans seek full tape behind Exxon sting | July was Earth’s hottest month on record | Moderates vow to block budget to secure infrastructure funding MORE (D-Calif.) supported Biden’s move Saturday, but added that women need to be considered in Afghanistan’s future.

“Any political settlement that the Afghans pursue to avert bloodshed must include having women at the table. The fate of women and girls in Afghanistan is critical to the future of Afghanistan. As we strive to assist women, we must recognize that their voices are important, and all must listen to them for solutions, respectful of their culture,” Pelosi stated.

