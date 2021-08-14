https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trump-bidens-handling-afghanistan-will-be-remembered-one-americas?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump criticized President Biden’s handling of Afghanistan in a statement on Sunday, calling it “legendary.”

“What Joe Biden has done with Afghanistan is legendary. It will go down as one of the greatest defeats in American history!” Trump said in a statement released through his Save America PAC.

Trump released his statement as the Taliban has taken over Afghanistan following Biden’s withdrawal of U.S. troops, with the Afghan president fleeing the country and the American military evacuating the U.S. embassy in Kabul.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

