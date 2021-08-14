https://nypost.com/2021/08/13/trump-criticizes-joe-biden-over-afghanistan-in-email-blast/

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Biden administration’s handling of Afghanistan, rising inflation and illegal immigrants on Friday, asking: “Do you miss me yet?”

“Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world—DO YOU MISS ME YET?” Trump said in a short emailed statement.

Trump’s latest attack on his successor came as the situation in Afghanistan continued to deteriorate, with the Taliban capturing three more provincial capitals while the US withdraws from the war-torn country.

President Biden on Thursday ordered a large deployment of American troops to help evacuate US Embassy staff from Kabul amid the Taliban’s rapid onslaught.

In an emailed statement, former President Donald Trump asked, “DO YOU MISS ME YET?” Win McNamee/Getty Images

He said earlier in the week he had no regrets about withdrawing following the decades-long war.

The former president called the Biden administration’s handling of Afghanistan a “tragic mess.” AFP via Getty Images

US officials believe the Taliban could now retake Kabul within the next month — even though Biden previously estimated it would occur a year after US troops were removed.

The White House, however, still maintains Afghan forces “have what they need” to battle the militant group.

Afghanistan is just the latest crisis engulfing the Biden administration that Trump targeted in his latest statement.

After alleging a “$3.5 trillion Communist Plan to Destroy America,” Donald Trump said the Biden administration is destroying our borders. John Moore/Getty Images

A day earlier, Trump blasted Senate Democrats for executing what he called a “communist plan to destroy America” by moving ahead with a $3.5 trillion budget package amid rising inflation rates.

“Good morning, America! While you were all sleeping, the Radical Democrats advanced a plan that will be known as the $3.5 trillion Communist Plan to Destroy America,” Trump said Thursday.

“This legislation is an assault on our nation, on our communities, and on the American Dream. It destroys our borders and the rule of law by granting dangerous amnesty that will flood America’s beautiful cities.

In the emailed statement, Donald Trump called out “oil prices through the roof” among his list of gripes he attributed to the Biden administration. REUTERS/Mike Blake

“It will overwhelm our schools, and make our nation less safe. It raises taxes like we have never seen, while also making many things you buy everyday more expensive (gas, groceries, and much more). And don’t forget the crazy Green New Deal.

“America, you are being robbed in the dark of night. It’s time to wake up!”

