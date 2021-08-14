https://www.infowars.com/posts/tucker-carlson-slams-liberals-cheering-extinction-of-white-people/
About The Author
Related Posts
Clemson University used Chi-Com Virus Caps and Fake RSVPs to Suppress Turnout at Conservative Event
July 9, 2021
Muslim Prof: Israelis Face a ‘Dark Future’: ‘if the People Become Liberated, They Will Eat You Alive’ [VIDEO]
August 13, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy