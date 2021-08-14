https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/turkish-citizens-raise-hell-fed-up-with-syrian-refugees/

Anti-migrant protesters have attacked houses, shops and cars owned by Syrians in Turkey’s capital after tensions flared over the killing of a local teenager. The violence erupted following reports that a Syrian refugee had stabbed two Turkish men in a fight.

Hundreds of locals descended on an area of Ankara where a community of Syria migrants and refugees live. Videos online showed groups of men overturning cars and vandalising shops.

Anti-migrant sentiment in Turkey has been rising in recent years, with a number of politicians campaigning for harsher restrictions. Tensions have flared recently with the arrival of thousands of Afghans.

