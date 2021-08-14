https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/turkish-citizens-raise-hell-fed-up-with-syrian-refugees/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
A group of locals attack houses, workplaces and cars owned by Syrian #refugees in Ankara’s #Altındağ district. #HumanRights https://t.co/a8WBVe7YUo pic.twitter.com/lgVt6gbLbl
— Stockholm Center for Freedom (@StockholmCF) August 12, 2021
Anti-migrant protesters have attacked houses, shops and cars owned by Syrians in Turkey’s capital after tensions flared over the killing of a local teenager. The violence erupted following reports that a Syrian refugee had stabbed two Turkish men in a fight.
Hundreds of locals descended on an area of Ankara where a community of Syria migrants and refugees live. Videos online showed groups of men overturning cars and vandalising shops.
Anti-migrant sentiment in Turkey has been rising in recent years, with a number of politicians campaigning for harsher restrictions. Tensions have flared recently with the arrival of thousands of Afghans.
Antifa in Syria