Uber has dropped a commercial featuring former quarterback and reality star Jay Cutler for his stance against masking children in schools.

The ridesharing app said that they were cancelling the relationship because their “views aren’t aligned.”

Cutler tweeted last week in support of parents in Williamson County, Tennessee that were protesting mask mandates during a school board meeting.

Let’s be clear. No one wants to go to a school board meeting. So this speaks volumes. https://t.co/MzeLKhdWor — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 11, 2021

Cutler, whose children also go to school in Tennessee, wrote “Let’s be clear. No one wants to go to a school board meeting. So this speaks volumes.”

He also tweeted asking for information on how he can run for school board.

How do you run for school board ? I need this info. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 11, 2021

Might have to ditch the smokin part. Might be a conflict, I appreciate the support though. https://t.co/J4HZmkJIFG — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 12, 2021

On Friday, Cutler tweeted that he “lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, ‘views aren’t aligned.’ Guess they don’t like future school board members. Frees up my weekend.”

Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, “views aren’t aligned.” Guess they don’t like future School board members. Frees up my weekend. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 13, 2021

