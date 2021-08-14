https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/uber-drops-commercial-featuring-former-quarterback-jay-cutler-masking-kids/

Uber has dropped a commercial featuring former quarterback and reality star Jay Cutler for his stance against masking children in schools.

The ridesharing app said that they were cancelling the relationship because their “views aren’t aligned.”

Cutler tweeted last week in support of parents in Williamson County, Tennessee that were protesting mask mandates during a school board meeting.

Cutler, whose children also go to school in Tennessee, wrote “Let’s be clear. No one wants to go to a school board meeting. So this speaks volumes.”

He also tweeted asking for information on how he can run for school board.

On Friday, Cutler tweeted that he “lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, ‘views aren’t aligned.’ Guess they don’t like future school board members. Frees up my weekend.”

