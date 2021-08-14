https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/underage-trouble-for-jimmy-fallon/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Yesterday an anonymous woman filed a lawsuit alleging that comedian Horatio Sanz groomed and sexually abused her 20 years ago, when she was 15 to 17 years old and he was a cast member on Saturday Night Live in his early 30s. The allegations against Sanz—apparently corroborated both by contemporaneous emails and by text messages he sent her in 2019 apologizing for his conduct—are nauseating enough, and they are only the tip of the iceberg.

The lawsuit also names SNL and NBC as co-defendants and makes very clear that everyone at the show, including Jimmy Fallon and Lorne Michaels, saw what was happening and did nothing to stop it.

Full story here…

Trailer from Open Secret











