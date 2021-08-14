https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-13-clinton-cabal-is-still-running-washington-dc.html

(Article by Alan Barton republished from AllNewsPipeline.com)

That wasn’t what I wanted; but then, I really didn’t expect anything else at that time and under those conditions.

In January there were a number of articles that stated that two DC cops had committed suicide. One, from the NY Post, said “Another DC police officer commits suicide after Capitol riot” and another from US News said “Second Officer Commits Suicide After Responding to Capitol Siege”, both dated January 27th. A few other sites had basically the same thing, and they all said something about “riots” and “siege” and “Insurrection”, terms put out by the Satanic forces at work there.

Yahoo! News went so far as to say “65 D.C. Police officers who responded to the riot and 70 Capitol Police officers were injured in hand-to-hand combat that lasted for hours…”. Hand to hand combat? Really? What world are they living on? They are yelling “Sugar!” at the top of their breath because the true reason why real Patriots were there was to support President Trump and decry that the elections were, in fact, massive fraud and theft, in fact a real life COUP.

All of the “combat” was Antifa and FBI agents assaulting American Citizens, and both of the victims that died were at the hands of the DC Capitol Police, one shot in the head assassination style, and the other tromped on to death by crowds the Police REFUSED to control, even after many requests even to help get her out of harms way, demands really, that they do their job to save life.

Both were young ladies, they murdered women for their fanatical leftist bosses like Pelosi and Biden (read as Obama).

Let’s look into that a bit deeper, shall we?

An August 2nd article in News Max stated “A third police officer who defended the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack has taken his own life, according to media reports.

Gunther Hashida, who joined the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in 2003, was found dead in his home Thursday, according to a statement from the department.

”Officer Gunther Hashida, assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division, was found deceased in his residence on Thursday, July 29,” department spokesperson Kristen Metzger told CNN in a statement.” They added that “The other two officers — Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood — also died by suicide. Smith, a 12-year veteran of the Metro Police Department, killed himself in late January. Liebengood, who joined the Capitol Police in 2005, took his own life three days after the attack.”

It seems the second one, Mr. Smith, shot himself in the head while at the same time, driving his “cherished Ford Mustang” which rolled down an embankment.

Obvious leftist lies inside those stories, more “sugar”.

WLT, (We Love Trump), had a much more realistic story titled “THIRD Police Officer Involved In Jan. 6 Capitol “Riot” Dead By Suicide” where Noah (the author) said that:

“This is very tragic on so many levels.

I’ve covered the so-called “Clinton Kill List” many times before on this site and others and I always ask the same question: How many of you have 75 friends and close acquaintances who have all died by suicide?

None?

Of course none.

I bet most of us don’t even know FIVE close friends who have died by suicide.

At least I hope you don’t.

But definitely not 75, that’s almost statistically impossible.

You know what else is almost statistically impossible?

THREE police officers who were all involved in the January 6 Capitol “riot” (and yes I put that in quotes) have all killed themselves.

The most depressed group of people ever?

Or did they know too much?

Getting ready to talk?

Going to ruin the whole narrative?”

And a bit further on in that same article Noah states “DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone said he received a death threat after his Tuesday testimony.”

“‘Suicide’ frenzy among Capitol riot cops: Officers ‘killing selves’ jump to FOUR” reads the headline the next day in WND, “WUSA-TV is reporting that Officer Kyle DeFreytag died last month, but the notice that he was the fourth officer from the riot to die by his own hand came only hours after MPD officials on Monday revealed Officer Gunther Hashida, 43, was found dead at his residence last week.

DeFreytag, 26, was assigned in the city’s 5th District and was on duty at the Capitol to enforce curfew violations, a statement from the police department said. He had responded to the Capitol events that day and worked a later shift, positioned outside the Capitol…. Last January, U.S. Capitol Police said Officer Howard Leibengood died by suicide, and weeks later, officials revealed MPD Officer Jeffery Smith died by suicide.

The day after the violence, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died as a result of multiple strokes.”

Some online commenter’s said –

· “Suicide or suicided???”

· “Or they were actually murdered which is what usually happens when people are going to blow the whistle.”

· “That is too far out of the statistical [likelihood] to be ignored. These men being suicided have families; families which the coup d’etat participants don’t give two squirts about.”

· “Suicide my a**. They’ve been Clinton’d.”

I agree, and here is why:

The NOQ Report on Tuesday the 3rd stated “Let me state up front that it is not my intention to make wild accusations or cause the families of the deceased officers any further pain. But the statistical anomalies are striking. Moreover, evidence has been flowing in for months that indicates a strong likelihood the law enforcement responses were orchestrated on that day in a way that not only allowed but may have encouraged the Capitol breach.

Was there a conspiracy that engulfed these four officers and others? Could these officers have been “suicided” to keep the truth from coming to light? Are other officers being silenced through threats or other means? Or was this all just one long series of coincidences?

Statistically speaking, the chances of it all being random seems very far fetched. I’ll go over the numbers that make these questions worth exploring, numbers that nobody is talking about until now…..

The MPD has 3,800 officers, meaning that the force has had a suicide rate of just over 4 per 1,000 in just the last few months. In 2019, the national suicide rate was about 0.14 per 1,000.

Even with 2020’s higher suicide rate (we couldn’t find final figures in time for today’s column), an MPD officer is about 25 times more likely to die by their own hand than a typical American.

The ratio skews even more towards the extreme when you consider that not nearly every one of the MPD’s 3,800 officers responded to the riot.

But who’s going to investigate? The same MPD that’s taken such poor care of its own officers? The FBI that may have enticed and entrapped protestors into becoming rioters?”

They then give a bunch of numbers and statistics, and continue on with this fascinating bit of information;

“To put it into perspective, the 2021 statistics tell us that 0.01% of of all police officers have committed suicide but 0.8% of law enforcement officers at the Capitol on January 6 have died with their deaths ruled as suicide. That means that those present at the Capitol on January 6th are over 73 times more likely to die by suicide than other law enforcement officers.”

What they do not say is that is in only 6 months, not the full year that the statistics are based on, therefore the real number should look more like double what they said.

I then looked around for more information on police officers and suicide to get a better handle on what is really going on. In the Addiction Center web site, they state that “Police officers are at a higher risk of suicide than any other profession. In fact, suicide is so prevalent in the profession that the number of police officers who died by suicide is more than triple that of officers who were fatally injured in the line of duty. Researchers are attributing these statistics to the unique combination of easy access to deadly weapons, intense stress, and human devastation that police are exposed to on a daily basis.

13 out of every 100,000 people die by suicide in the general population – that number increases to 17 out of 100,000 for police officers.”

Bad yes, but not anywhere near as bad as the numbers from the Capitol Police in DC.

Remember that there were about 450 capitol police present that day, and out of that number we get these 4 “suicides”, which is almost 0.09 percent death by “suicide” in only 6 months – that is NINE TIMES higher, far higher than the NOQ Report number of 0.01% of the department as a whole, and the 0.019% of police officers nationwide.

Coincidence? No way in hell, it is murder keep them quiet.

The US DOJ has a portion of their website that is dedicated to COPS – the URL is https://cops.usdoj.gov/ – in their April 6th issue they announce that “The Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) today announced the release of “Law Enforcement Officer Suicide: 2020 Report to Congress.” The report is a result of a request from Congress, driven by the increase in suicides by current and former law enforcement officers…”

How many ‘United States Capitol Police’ officers are there?

At the end of 2019 Interesting Answers gave that number as “The United States Capitol Police (USCP) is comprised of over 1,500 police officers and 400 civilian administrative/operational employees. The USCP has an annual budget of approximately $450 million” and they continued on with a brief description of those officers job….

“The USCP is tasked with protecting Congress, its members, and its visitors so constitutional and legislative responsibilities can be conducted in a secure and open environment. It has exclusive jurisdiction within all buildings on the Capitol Complex, an area of approximately 200 blocks around the complex, as well as the Library of Congress. The USCP has concurrent jurisdiction with other law enforcement agencies, including the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (Washington D.C.) and the United States Park Police. USCP officers have authority within Washington D.C. to take law enforcement action if they observe a crime or are made aware of one. While performing protective duties, USCP officers have jurisdiction throughout the entire United States.”

Wikipedia gives basically the same numbers, but doesn’t answer just how many different police departments are in Washington D.C.? It turns out, quite a few!

That is a whole lot of police agencies for just one city!

Let’s conclude this episode of fighting our sugar rush with this head rush video – who can doubt that the Constitution is NOT being followed or allowed access to our Government and its offices, with so many police agencies in that evil city? Our nation’s TOP law, the FIRST law of the land, is being totally ignored to our rapidly approaching total destruction.

D.C. Conservative Coalition: Conditions at D.C. jail ‘violate human rights’

Read more at: AllNewsPipeline.com and Conspiracy.news.

