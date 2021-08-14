https://noqreport.com/2021/08/14/unredacted-fauci-emails-show-ecohealths-daszak-admitting-collaboration-with-ccp-virologists/

Unredacted email correspondence between Anthony Fauci and Peter Daszak reveals the EcoHealth Alliance President admitting to working “in collaboration with Chinese virologist” on “bat-origin coronaviruses.”

The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) sued the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for the unredacted portion of the April 18th, 2020 email. The original email was released under a prior Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request resulting in the release of thousands of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony Fauci’s emails.

The email – titled “Thank you for your public comments re COVID-19’s origins” – reveals EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak offering a robust “thank you” to Fauci for affirming a natural origin for COVID-19. The National Pulse has previously highlighted Daszak’s financial and personnel ties to the Chinese Communist Party, which ultimately led to his recusal from the Lancet’s COVID-19 commission.

Despite Fauci’s insistence the NIAID never funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology – a “ longtime collaborator” of Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance – the redacted portion of the email indicates otherwise. Daszak acknowledges “the work we’ve been doing in collaboration with Chinese virologists,” adding that the work focused on “bat-origin coronaviruses.”

In full, the redacted portion of […]