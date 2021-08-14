https://www.theblaze.com/news/antifa-los-angeles-vaccine-mandate-protest

A man was stabbed and several all-out brawls erupted in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon during a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Around 2 p.m., a group of several hundred people gathered near the south lawn of the City Hall in Los Angeles to voice their concerns about coronavirus vaccine mandates. The protesters against vaccine passports were holding signs calling for “medical freedom” and one that read “vaccine mandates are fascist.”

Shortly thereafter, a few dozen counterprotesters showed up, some of which witnesses and police have described as members of “Antifa.”

L.A.-based videographer Sean Beckner-Carmitchel was covering the protest and captured video of when several fights broke out while there were chants of “F*** Antifa!” being yelled. He noted that there were weapons and “lots of bear mace” used during the violent confrontation. Beckner-Carmitchel also said that several press members were injured.

The wild brouhaha left one demonstrator bleeding from the head. One man screamed, “Unmask them!”

(CAUTION: Graphic video)

One man was stabbed during the chaos. Police were on the crime scene tending to the man who was stabbed, and paramedics arrived to take him to the hospital for medical treatment.

Capt. Stacy Spell, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman, said, “We are on scene to maintain order after a fight broke out between Antifa and people gathered for the permitted event.”

The stabbing victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in serious condition, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement on Twitter, which acknowledged a “male that was stabbed” and treated by the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAPD added that no arrests were made, but an “investigation is ongoing.”

Earlier in the week, a Twitter account associated with Antifa called on members to counter-protest the rally against vaccine mandates, according to Fox News.

“The same group of anti-vaxxers and fascists have been assaulting people at every location they protest from: Cedar Sinai to Harlowe to The Abbey,” the flyer from the SoCal Antifa Twitter account reads. “As a community we say NO MORE! No safe space for fascists!”

Last weekend, Antifa militants attacked a group of Christians who were participating in a prayer event at a park in Portland, Oregon.

