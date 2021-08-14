https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/w-h-o-chief-covid-patient-zero-was-wuhan-lab-worker/

One of the World Health Organization’s leading infectious diseases experts says that the first COVID ‘patient zero’ was “likely” a lab worker at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Peter Embarek, who spearheaded a WHO team sent to investigate the lab earlier this year, told Danish television that the source of the pandemic was someone infected by a bat during fieldwork or at one of the laboratories in Wuhan.

“This is where the virus jumps directly from a bat to a human,” reports Denmark’s TV 2 News. “In that case, it would then be a laboratory worker instead of a random villager or other person who has regular contact with bats. So it is actually in the probable category.”

The report notes that the type of bat involved in passing on the infection, the horse shoe bat, was only present inside the Wuhan lab and does not live naturally in the general Wuhan area.

Embarek’s new assessment contradicts the results of the WHO investigation, which originally asserted that the lab leak origin was “extremely unlikely.”

