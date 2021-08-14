https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-house-actually-gives-some-credit-to-desantis/
“That’s following the science,” says @CameronWebb46, the White House Senior Advisor for Equity on the COVID-19 Task Force. Dr. Webb giving @GovRonDeSantis kudos today for his access expansion of monoclonal antibody treatments. Comes despite the ongoing Biden/DeSantis quarrel. pic.twitter.com/sF7ADcf0Ee
— Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) August 12, 2021
In a rare moment of honesty, White House Senior Advisor Dr. Cameron Webb praises DeSantis for making monoclonal antibody treatments available in Florida.