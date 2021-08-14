https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-house-actually-gives-some-credit-to-desantis/

Posted by Kane on August 14, 2021 4:23 pm

In a rare moment of honesty, White House Senior Advisor Dr. Cameron Webb praises DeSantis for making monoclonal antibody treatments available in Florida.

