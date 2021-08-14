https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/white-people-are-not-engaging-on-rational-level/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Robin DiAngelo was asked by @marclamonthill to address @ConceptualJames @realchrisrufo @Liz_Wheeler on Critical Race Theory in education.
Robin defends CRT in education by claiming “white people are susceptible to manipulation” and are not engaging at a “rational level”. pic.twitter.com/VZmP3F9ywp
— Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) August 12, 2021
Robin DiAngelo is making a fortune calling white people racist.
The Original Black Redneck — Joel Patrick